ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing Warden man

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xjm2I_0hIJqJZq00
Image via Grant County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

WARDEN, Wash. — Detectives believe they have found the body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing late last week in a rural area near the Adams/Grant County border.

According to a social media notice from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the body at the Warden Outfall fishing access area near WA-262 at 10:30 a.m. on August 12. This area is located about a mile east of Road M SE and six miles northeast of Warden.

Authorities say the body fits the description of Audel Espinoza-Duenas, who was last seen on the 7700-block of Rd 12 SE — approx. five miles south of Potholes State Park— around 7:40 p.m. on August 4. Five days later on Aug. 9, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared a public notice seeking information on his whereabouts.

Detectives made contact with his next of kin and notified them of their discovery. However, the identity hasn’t yet been confirmed. The remains were handed over to the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, who will work with his team to confirm the identity and perform an autopsy to learn about the manner of this death.

As mentioned in the first round of alerts about Espinoza-Duenas, details regarding the circumstances of his disappearance are being withheld from the public in order to preserve the sanctity of their investigation. They claimed that the man “does not have any history which would lead investigators to suspect that he disappeared due to his own decision.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWStalk 870

Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash

Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified

The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Warden, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Warden, WA
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
ifiberone.com

Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello

DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
OTHELLO, WA
KREM

Wenatchee police investigating shooting death of 18-year-old

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old who died from gunshot wounds. According to police, on Aug. 12, 2022, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence on Methow Street in Wenatchee. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warden#Road M Se
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Shocking Mesa Murder Case

The suspect in a murder and kidnapping has pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court. Woman accused of murdering 'wife', kidnapping children. Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson, age 49, was located late in the evening of August 5th following a search that began in Mesa. Earlier in the day, Franklin County Deputies...
MESA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
PASCO, WA
kpq.com

Woman Killed in Douglas County Crash Identified

The identity of a Moses Lake woman who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Douglas County is now known. Troopers say 35-year-old Stephanie Starkweather died at the scene after driving off the roadway on SR 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield Saturday night. The say her car...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ifiberone.com

Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa

MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
MATTAWA, WA
610KONA

Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire

(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

8-year-old Moses Lake girl airlifted after getting hit by car

MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a young girl's condition is unknown after she was hit by a car in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake last Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's officials say the girl was hit by a Honda Civic while she was traveling on an electric scooter on Castlewood Drive at Larchmont Drive, which are residential streets with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Police seek suspects in series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at area parks

Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Police Department posted surveillance footage images of the pair, hoping someone might recognize them or their vehicle. Police say the suspects broke windows...
WENATCHEE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wrong-way driver is jailed

PENDLETON – The driver in a crash on Interstate 84 that took the life of Kari Ann Lindeman, 49, of La Grande on July 29 has apparently recovered from his injuries and been extradited to Umatilla County Jail. Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick is charged with one count...
LA GRANDE, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy