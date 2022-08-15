Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing Warden man

Image via Grant County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

WARDEN, Wash. — Detectives believe they have found the body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing late last week in a rural area near the Adams/Grant County border.

According to a social media notice from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the body at the Warden Outfall fishing access area near WA-262 at 10:30 a.m. on August 12. This area is located about a mile east of Road M SE and six miles northeast of Warden.

Authorities say the body fits the description of Audel Espinoza-Duenas, who was last seen on the 7700-block of Rd 12 SE — approx. five miles south of Potholes State Park— around 7:40 p.m. on August 4. Five days later on Aug. 9, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared a public notice seeking information on his whereabouts.

Detectives made contact with his next of kin and notified them of their discovery. However, the identity hasn’t yet been confirmed. The remains were handed over to the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, who will work with his team to confirm the identity and perform an autopsy to learn about the manner of this death.

As mentioned in the first round of alerts about Espinoza-Duenas, details regarding the circumstances of his disappearance are being withheld from the public in order to preserve the sanctity of their investigation. They claimed that the man “does not have any history which would lead investigators to suspect that he disappeared due to his own decision.”

