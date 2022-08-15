Rare Photo of Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Draymond Green Together

The trio enjoyed a special moment at Draymond Green's wedding.

Draymond Green had himself a very special wedding this past weekend. Some of the attendees included: Steph Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul, and more. He even had DaBaby and Roddy Ricch perform at his wedding.

One of the more special moments caught on social media was one where Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Draymond Green all took a photo together. Also included in the photo are Juan Toscano-Anderson and Rich Paul.

Fans have clamored at thought of seeing Steph Curry and LeBron James play on the same team as each other. Other than this photo, the closest thing fans have seen to it is when the duo played with each other during the NBA All-Star game. It's always fascinating to see the dynamic between LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors since it felt like the two teams talked so much trash against each other during 2015-2017.

While the headlines of the event will focus on the extravagant wedding and the pictures all the superstars took together, the most important thing is that it was a memorable night for Draymond Green and his new wife Hazel Renee. It's been an amazing year for Green. One that included an NBA Championship, a successful podcast, a very long victory lap, and becoming a husband.

In about two months, the Golden State Warriors will find themselves getting ready for the next challenge of the 2022-23 NBA season, but for now, it's time for Draymond Green to enjoy his honeymoon.

