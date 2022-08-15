ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weyauwega, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxygen

Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oxygen

DNA Connects 1970 Cold Case Murder Of Nearly-Decapitated Court Reporter To Her Then-Neighbor

A horrific, decades-old California murder — the oldest cold case in Sacramento County — has now been solved. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on Wednesday that, utilizing genetic genealogy, they had identified Richard John Davis as the man who killed Nancy Bennallack in 1970. Davis was Bennallack’s neighbor at the time of her murder.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Weyauwega, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Weyauwega, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Oxygen

Man Allegedly Murdered Mom With Hammer After Driving Into Crowd, Killing One

A Pennsylvania man is accused of fatally attacking his mother with a hammer after plowing his car into a fundraising event, killing a bystander and wounding several others. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, allegedly told police he mowed down his mother Rosa D. Reyes outside her home — and later clubbed her to death with a hammer — because he was “tired” of “fighting” with her over money.
BERWICK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Snowmobile#The Murders#Snowmobiling#Violent Crime#Wluk Tv
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

DNA Solves Cold Case Of Murdered 8-Year-Old Found In Ohio Creek Bed in 1980

Police say the decades-old case of a murdered 8-year-old girl has finally been solved, thanks to DNA. The body of Asenath “Seenie” Dukat was found in a creek bed on June 3, 1980, in the First Community Village — a residential community in Upper Arlington, Ohio, just northwest of Columbus. According to the Columbus Dispatch (which has been covering the story for 42 years) Dukat disappeared while walking home from Barrington Elementary School and was found beaten to death hours later.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Oxygen

Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah

A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
HEBER CITY, UT
Oxygen

Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband

“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
ADA, OK
Oxygen

Texas Dad Yaser Said Found Guilty Of Teen Daughters' 2008 'Honor Killing' Murders

The Texas man accused of murdering his teenage daughters as part of an alleged ‘honor killing’ has been convicted. Yaser Abdel Said, 65, was found guilty of the 2008 capital murders of his daughters, Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Dallas County jury returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday following about three hours of deliberations at the end of the six-day trial.
IRVING, TX
Oxygen

Couple Who Vanished Around The Same Time Teen Kiely Rodni Disappeared Are Found Dead

A missing Northern California couple who disappeared around the time that teen Kiely Rodni vanished have been found dead. Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almaza Zavala, 36, were discovered Wednesday dead outside their vehicle, which had crashed down the side of a highway embankment along Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road, according to a joint statement from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba City Police.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy