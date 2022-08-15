Read full article on original website
Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
DNA Connects 1970 Cold Case Murder Of Nearly-Decapitated Court Reporter To Her Then-Neighbor
A horrific, decades-old California murder — the oldest cold case in Sacramento County — has now been solved. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on Wednesday that, utilizing genetic genealogy, they had identified Richard John Davis as the man who killed Nancy Bennallack in 1970. Davis was Bennallack’s neighbor at the time of her murder.
Florida Parents Allegedly Beat Child To Death After He Drank Toilet Water
Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise Photo: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office; Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A Florida couple is accused of fatally beating their 6-year-old son after they caught the child drinking from a toilet bowl on July 4th. Larry Rhodes Jr., 22, and Bianca Blaise, 25, were both...
Alleged California Serial Killer's Girlfriend's Tipped Off Authorities
A woman in fear for her life allegedly tipped off authorities to her suspected serial killer boyfriend's alleged crimes. Buford King, 36, is currently awaiting trial for the murders of three men, killed in Squaw Valley — which is just west of Lake Tahoe — and Visalia, California between 2011 and 2016.
Man Allegedly Murdered Mom With Hammer After Driving Into Crowd, Killing One
A Pennsylvania man is accused of fatally attacking his mother with a hammer after plowing his car into a fundraising event, killing a bystander and wounding several others. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, allegedly told police he mowed down his mother Rosa D. Reyes outside her home — and later clubbed her to death with a hammer — because he was “tired” of “fighting” with her over money.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Three Men Arrested For Gruesome 2005 Murder Of Headless Woman Found In Puget Sound
Brian Bourquard, Oscar Gonzales and Brandon Reeve Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office; Riverside County Sheriff’s Department; Philadelphia Police Department. Three men are under arrest for the gruesome murder of a Washington mother 17 years ago. The headless body of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read was found in a plastic container...
Recent College Grad Is Found Bloody And Abandoned On Washington Road, But Who Was Responsible?
“We didn’t know if it’s an attempted murder or if it’s just a bad accident,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said of finding Kristen Grindley unconscious on the roadway. “All we know is that we have an injured female in the middle of the road and we have very little evidence.”
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
DNA Solves Cold Case Of Murdered 8-Year-Old Found In Ohio Creek Bed in 1980
Police say the decades-old case of a murdered 8-year-old girl has finally been solved, thanks to DNA. The body of Asenath “Seenie” Dukat was found in a creek bed on June 3, 1980, in the First Community Village — a residential community in Upper Arlington, Ohio, just northwest of Columbus. According to the Columbus Dispatch (which has been covering the story for 42 years) Dukat disappeared while walking home from Barrington Elementary School and was found beaten to death hours later.
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
Search Is On For 'Dangerous' Missouri Woman Accused Of Shooting Husband As He Slept
Authorities say Dawn Renee Wynn shot her husband, Harold Lee Wynn, in the back of the head as he slept in their southwestern Missouri camper. She later allegedly left a note and vanished from her mother's house while out on bond. The search is on for a Missouri woman accused...
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah
A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband
“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
Texas Dad Yaser Said Found Guilty Of Teen Daughters' 2008 'Honor Killing' Murders
The Texas man accused of murdering his teenage daughters as part of an alleged ‘honor killing’ has been convicted. Yaser Abdel Said, 65, was found guilty of the 2008 capital murders of his daughters, Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Dallas County jury returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday following about three hours of deliberations at the end of the six-day trial.
Watch: Woman slips out of handcuffs and shoots AR-15 out of police vehicle
An Oklahoma woman slipped out of her handcuffs and allegedly shot an AR-15 out of the back of a police vehicle toward deputies. NBC News Maya Eaglin reports on how the woman eventually emerged and surrendered following a three-and-a-half-hour standoff. Aug. 19, 2022.
Boyfriend Charged In Murder Of Navajo Woman Who Disappeared In 2019
A Navajo Nation man from Arizona has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend — a nurse and fellow Navajo Nation member — who vanished more than three years ago. Tre James, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of his girlfriend...
Couple Who Vanished Around The Same Time Teen Kiely Rodni Disappeared Are Found Dead
A missing Northern California couple who disappeared around the time that teen Kiely Rodni vanished have been found dead. Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almaza Zavala, 36, were discovered Wednesday dead outside their vehicle, which had crashed down the side of a highway embankment along Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road, according to a joint statement from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba City Police.
Grand Jury Declines To Indict Woman Whose Accusation Led To Emmett Till Lynching
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday. After hearing more than seven...
