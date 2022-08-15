Read full article on original website
Arts & Drafts Prepares for Return to Brewerie at Union Station
Arts & Drafts announced its fall return to the Brewerie at Union Station. The annual public art festival will feature 60 local artists and 15 bands. It runs from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Saturday, Sept. 10. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. each day. Robert Jensen, the owner of Basement...
Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown Celebrating 90th Anniversary with Family Events
The Chautauqua County’s Jamestown Airport is celebrating the airport’s 90th Anniversary this Friday and Saturday. The airport will host a free outdoor movie night, showing Disney movie, Planes, at 8:15 p.m, Friday, August 19. A pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August...
Elvis tribute artist plays for Harborcreek on 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death
The king of Rock lives on playing for a big crowd in Harborcreek. Erie’s Elvis tribute artist Kurt Novakowski has been gracing stages as the legendary singer since 2001. On Aug. 17 he played at Whitford Park as part of their summer concert series. Novakowski’s performance came one day after the 45th anniversary of Elvis […]
The Homeless Community Grows in Downtown Erie Amid Celebrate Erie Weekend
Many residents are saying they're watching the homeless community grow in our area, and spend more time in Perry Square. Homelessness is a growing issue nationally and also in our area. The National Alliance to End Homelessness, estimates over 500,000 people are without a home. Erie Police Department is next...
Mighty Fine to again temporarily close its doors
An Erie staple is closing its doors again, but only for a short amount of time. Mighty Fine Donuts posted on its Facebook page it will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 29 due to the owner having a medical procedure. This is the second temporary closure this year as the owner underwent a medical procedure […]
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
CelebrateErie Closes Several Downtown Streets
Several downtown Erie streets will close for CelebrateErie, which runs from Friday through Sunday. N. Park Row and S. Park Row from Peach to French St. 8th St. from Peach to State St. All east and west routes that cross State St. from 5th to 9th St. will close Friday.
St. James Haven Celebrates 25th Anniversary
For the past 25 years, Ruth Mercier has been dedicated to helping the homeless. In 1997, she helped launch St. James Have as a place of refuge for homeless men in Meadville and Crawford County. On Tuesday, the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary. "It's a pretty big issue," said St....
Road Trip Masters capture flavor of Titusville for upcoming TV episode
Brian Fulmer and Nick Kessler have been in Titusville this week filming the best that the town has to offer. They talked to Bill Stumpf at Drake Well Museum and Park, ate food from Curbside StrEAT Co. and Fat Chad’s Taproom and Steakhouse, stayed the night at the Caboose Motel and drove their 1968 Cadillac convertible all through town. Fulmer and Kessler are teachers during the school year, and when classes let out, they turn into TV show hosts.
Wind turbines being stored in Erie County
If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
K-9 locates missing girl in Mina
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says several agencies were involved in a search for a 6-year-old girl in the town of Mina on Wednesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the missing person report on Route 430 around 7:45 pm, along with Sheriff's K-9 Link. After nearly an hour of searching, the K-9 was able to locate the girl who was stuck in a thick area of brush about a half-mile from her home. She was not injured and returned to her family. The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the search by New York State Forest Rangers, the Findley Lake Fire Department, the Sherman Fire Department, and Chautauqua County EMS.
Local business celebrates 814 Day in Erie
Sunday was 814 Day as local businesses and community members celebrated all around Erie in various ways. Here is more on what people are doing on this special day. 814 Day is all about celebrating all things Erie. This day features a slate of events that people can enjoy. The date August 14 has a […]
Titusville Public Works to Temporarily Collect Trash Following Closure of Raccoon Refuse
The closing of Raccoon Refuse has several municipal leaders scrambling to come up with a solution for trash removal. In Titusville, city officials have decided to take matters into their own hands. The Titusville Public Works Department, city manager, and Mayor Jon Crouch have teamed up to remove garbage throughout...
In Chautauqua, Reactions To The Stabbing Of Author Salman Rushdie – And Cries Of Politicizing
“You respond to darkness with more light and more mitzvahs. That’s the only way you overcome evil.” – Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe. While world-renowned author Salman Rushdie, 75, continues to recover from potentially life-threatening wounds suffered by an assailant’s knife on the morning of Friday, August 12, at Chautauqua Institution, located between Jamestown and Buffalo in western New York, many security changes have occurred and are still being adjusted at the idyllic, bucolic, tranquil and peaceful 150-year-old retreat.
ANNA Shelter Rescues Dozens of Dogs from Hoarding Situation
The ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell terriers from a hoarding situation in Conneautville. They were full of fleas, had varying degrees of skin infections, overgrown nails and overall neglect issues, according to the ANNA Shelter. Team members spent the past two days cleaning and treating them. The animal shelter...
Customers scramble for answers after Raccoon Refuse garbage company calls a quits
One local garbage company is calling a quits which is leaving customers scrambling searching for a replacement. On Aug. 15, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed. Here is more on what municipality management is saying they will do to make the best of a negative decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject […]
The best sandwich in Waterford, PA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one […]
Fallout Continues From Raccoon Refuse Closure
When Raccoon Refuse suddenly closed Monday, 15,000 customers were left looking for answers, trying to find waste removal companies to collect weeks or months worth of trash. In Erie County, local government is stepping in. "We don't want this to pile up, and we sure don't want to have a...
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe
FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – An hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County has ended, after she was located by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed the news just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search for the missing six-year-old began around 7:50...
Raccoon Refuse Closes, Leaving Customers Scrambling
Raccoon Refuse closed Monday, leaving thousands of local customers scrambling. They're trying to find new waste disposal companies and trying to get refunds for months of service they paid for but never received. "Don't they have any heart at all or any conscience about what they did?" asked Sally Umholtz....
