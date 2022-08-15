ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Navarrete: There Were Brief Conversations With Shakur's Team; We Can Revisit After August 20

Emanuel Navarrete has made known his intentions to one day face Shakur Stevenson. There was a brief internal discussion among his team that led him to believe it could have happened as early as this weekend. Nothing really came of the preliminary talks, though he hopes it’s at least a starting point for a future conversation in his quest to eventually become a three-division titlist.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Hollywood, FL
Boxing Scene

40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez

Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mike Tyson: Joshua Has Gotta Be Accurate Against a Guy Like Usyk

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes speed will be a big factor in the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk captured the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last September when he outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds. While he was the underdog in the first encounter,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220

Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Batyr Akhmedov
Person
Alberto Puello
Person
Jack Catterall
Person
Mario Barrios
Boxing Scene

Robin Safar Ready For Dangerous Test at Commerce Casino

Undefeated cruiserweight, Robin Safar (14-0, 10 KOs), who's managed by Oliver Cabrera, in association with FightStars, returns to the ring this Friday, August 19, at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. Safar will face his most dangerous opponent to date when he steps in the ring with Antonio Brown (8-1, 8 KOs), a power puncher from Phoenix, Arizona. Safar vs. Brown will be a 6-round bout.
COMMERCE, CA
Boxing Scene

Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko Arrives in Los Angeles, Targets Devin Haney Shot

Vasiliy Lomachenko, the three-weight world champion and former pound-for-pound king, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this afternoon. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs), who spent several months serving with the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in his native Ukraine, is ready to resume his boxing career and will return to the ring later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wba#Boxing#Combat#Showtime
Boxing Scene

Artur Beterbiev Injured, Mandatory Title Defense Against Anthony Yarde Postponed

Artur Beterbiev appears to be done for the year. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are now on hold for the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion to defend against England’s Anthony Yarde. An undisclosed injury suffered by Beterbiev forced the previously agreed-upon WBO mandatory title fight—eyed for late October—to be pushed back until early 2023.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Eubank Jr: I May Need a Nutritionist, But I Want To See If I Can Do It Myself; I'm That Sick

Chris Eubank Jr. has a tendency to march to his own beat, but even a self-admirer such as himself concedes that he might need a hand or two for his upcoming fight. Eubank, a career 160 and 168-pound contender, will have to boil down to the 157-pound limit for his upcoming catchweight bout against welterweight countryman Conor Benn on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Eubank Expects To Be Only At 60% Strength Against Benn: 'If I’m 100% It’s a Public Execution'

Chris Eubank Jr. believes he will be severely handicapped the night he faces Conor Benn—and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Eubank indicated at a recent press conference for his highly anticipated grudge match with countryman Benn on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London that the attendant catchweight and rehydration clause will impair him, preventing him from being in tip-top form on the night of their fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Louie Lopez Discusses Clash With Elias Diaz, Training Camp, More

Welterweight Louie Lopez (11-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, CA, will face Elias "Ingles" Diaz (11-0, 6 KOs), of National City, CA, in an 8-round bout, on Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event this Saturday, August 20, 2022. Lopez vs. Diaz will serve as the co-main event to Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs) vs. Cristian Baez (18-1, 17 KOs), a 10-round lightweight main event bout. Lopez is eager to keep his winning steak alive.
CORONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy