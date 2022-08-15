Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down
Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: There Were Brief Conversations With Shakur's Team; We Can Revisit After August 20
Emanuel Navarrete has made known his intentions to one day face Shakur Stevenson. There was a brief internal discussion among his team that led him to believe it could have happened as early as this weekend. Nothing really came of the preliminary talks, though he hopes it’s at least a starting point for a future conversation in his quest to eventually become a three-division titlist.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Sarah Mahfoud Unification Bout on September 24 In Manchester, Pending WBO Approval
Amanda Serrano has long sought to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. The team surrounding the record-setting seven-division titlist has taken a significant step to add to her already historic career. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for Serrano (42-2-1, 30KOs) to next face Denmark’s Sarah Mahfoud...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez
Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
Boxing Scene
Mike Tyson: Joshua Has Gotta Be Accurate Against a Guy Like Usyk
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes speed will be a big factor in the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk captured the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last September when he outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds. While he was the underdog in the first encounter,...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220
Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Picks Usyk To Beat Joshua, Ortiz To Best Ruiz In 'Devastating Fashion'
Deontay Wilder is a prime player once again in the heavyweight picture. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will return to the ring following back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury to take on former sparring partner Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 to headline a FOX pay-per-view.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Breaks Down Usyk-Joshua: May Not Be as Simple as Being More Aggressive For Joshua
There was a ripple of excitement when the champ walked into the Said Airlines Club in Jeddah where this week’s open workout was held, but it was not Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua that were making people turn their heads, but Evander Holyfield. The legendary former world cruiserweight and...
Boxing Scene
Robin Safar Ready For Dangerous Test at Commerce Casino
Undefeated cruiserweight, Robin Safar (14-0, 10 KOs), who's managed by Oliver Cabrera, in association with FightStars, returns to the ring this Friday, August 19, at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. Safar will face his most dangerous opponent to date when he steps in the ring with Antonio Brown (8-1, 8 KOs), a power puncher from Phoenix, Arizona. Safar vs. Brown will be a 6-round bout.
Boxing Scene
Loeffler on Canelo's Animosity Toward Golovkin: He Should Be Happy That Triple G Fought Him
Tom Loeffler thinks Canelo Alvarez’s anger toward his star charge is a bit misguided. Loeffler, the longtime handler of Gennadiy Golovkin, said in a recent interview that he was a bit befuddled by Alvarez’s aggressive rhetoric against the Kazakh puncher. Alvarez and Golovkin are headed toward a third...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko Arrives in Los Angeles, Targets Devin Haney Shot
Vasiliy Lomachenko, the three-weight world champion and former pound-for-pound king, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this afternoon. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs), who spent several months serving with the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in his native Ukraine, is ready to resume his boxing career and will return to the ring later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. (photos by Mikey Williams)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Injured, Mandatory Title Defense Against Anthony Yarde Postponed
Artur Beterbiev appears to be done for the year. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are now on hold for the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion to defend against England’s Anthony Yarde. An undisclosed injury suffered by Beterbiev forced the previously agreed-upon WBO mandatory title fight—eyed for late October—to be pushed back until early 2023.
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Joshua Beating Usyk Would Be Best Win of My Career as Trainer
This coming Saturday, heavyweight contender Anthony Joshua will have a new man in his corner - veteran trainer Robert Garcia. Joshua was trained for all of his previous fights by Robert McCracken. The two parted ways earlier this year. Garcia has trained several top fighters and guided numerous boxers to...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr: I May Need a Nutritionist, But I Want To See If I Can Do It Myself; I'm That Sick
Chris Eubank Jr. has a tendency to march to his own beat, but even a self-admirer such as himself concedes that he might need a hand or two for his upcoming fight. Eubank, a career 160 and 168-pound contender, will have to boil down to the 157-pound limit for his upcoming catchweight bout against welterweight countryman Conor Benn on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London.
Boxing Scene
Helenius Confident of Downing Wilder: I'll Produce a Bigger Upset Than I Did With Kownacki
Heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will return to the scene of the biggest win of his career. On October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Helenius will collide in the ring with former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Bomber. The fight will headline a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View card. Helenius (30-3,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Hrgovic: Zhang is Dangerous in Early Rounds, I'm Dangerous The Whole Fight!
The avoided Croatian Heavyweight star Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) spoke at the press conference in Saudi Arabia as he comes up against China’s undefeated Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Heavyweight World Title. The fight has been a long time coming, having...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Expects To Be Only At 60% Strength Against Benn: 'If I’m 100% It’s a Public Execution'
Chris Eubank Jr. believes he will be severely handicapped the night he faces Conor Benn—and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Eubank indicated at a recent press conference for his highly anticipated grudge match with countryman Benn on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London that the attendant catchweight and rehydration clause will impair him, preventing him from being in tip-top form on the night of their fight.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Joshua Bringing Challenger Mentality, That's When You Are The Most Dangerous
Win or lose on Saturday night, promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom fully expects Anthony Joshua to continue his career. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering the second defeat of his career, last September, when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Oleksandr Usyk. This weekend in Saudi Arabia,...
Boxing Scene
Louie Lopez Discusses Clash With Elias Diaz, Training Camp, More
Welterweight Louie Lopez (11-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, CA, will face Elias "Ingles" Diaz (11-0, 6 KOs), of National City, CA, in an 8-round bout, on Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event this Saturday, August 20, 2022. Lopez vs. Diaz will serve as the co-main event to Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs) vs. Cristian Baez (18-1, 17 KOs), a 10-round lightweight main event bout. Lopez is eager to keep his winning steak alive.
Comments / 0