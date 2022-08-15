Read full article on original website
Williams, Buffanblu pounce on Knights early in lopsided win
KANEOHE — Alai Williams set the tone for the fourth-ranked Punahou football team Thursday night. Wiliams accounted for 133 total yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yard scamper to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage, to lead fourth-ranked Punahou to a 42-0 win over host Castle in a non-league game.
Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS winners bracket with mercy rule victory over New York
Honolulu Little League won its second consecutive game via mercy rule on Friday.
Big Tire Bootcamp Helps Mikey Monis and Kelly Simek Train for The 2022 Spartan Race
Honolulu (KHON2) – Big Tire Bootcamp trains Mikey Monis and Kelly Simek ahead of their 2022 Spartan Race in collaboration with 1 Mile 1 Veteran podcast. Located in Ewa Beach, Big Tire Bootcamp is aimed to help those looking to regain their strength, endurance, virility and form. “The goal...
With Aloha Stadium’s redevelopment years away, UH green lights lower field expansion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With just over a week until the start of football season, the University of Hawaii Board of Regents voted Thursday to expand the Ching Athletics complex next year. The Board approved a plan that would relocate track and field events and increase the complex’s seating capacity to...
Honolulu beats Washington to open 2022 Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League defeated Washington 11-1 in five innings on Thursday.
UH Board of Regents approves plan to nearly double the seating at Ching Athletics Complex
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's some good news for the Braddahhood. More University of Hawaii (UH) football fans will be able to attend the Rainbow Warriors' home games starting next year. The UH Board of Regents on Thursday approved a plan to nearly double the number of seats at the Clarence...
KHON2 News wins multiple Hawaii journalism awards
KHON2 News earned seven awards from the Hawaii Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work in 2021, placing first in three categories and sweeping the Feature Reporting category for television news.
Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes. Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and...
Hawaii Stars Presents ‘After the Point’
Hawaii Stars is presenting After the Point, a benefit for the Great Aloha Run. Since Covid hit, the last two years have been extremely hard on businesses and especially Charities. And revenue has been down since the GAR had to go virtual for the last two years. We spoke with...
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
Waikiki spot ranks #3 in Yelp list of most photo-worthy restaurants in North America
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You've seen their lines curve around the block -- inviting both tourists and locals alike for delicious udon dishes. Marugame Udon is known for their fresh Japanese cuisine in Hawaii, California, and Texas. But Yelp has ranked the Waikiki location in the top #5 in North America for presentation too.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
U.S. Navy Blue Angels drawing in traffic
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is this weekend and is drawing up quite
Style Scoop: These Are the Trendiest Houseplants in Honolulu
There’s no denying that houseplants are having a moment right now. To get the scoop on what the buzz is all about, we chatted with Erica Mangus, manager of Mari’s Urban Garden, a little oasis of a botanical shop in Kaka‘ako and one of our new favorite spots to pick up a plant baby or two.
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
Kanaka ʻōiwi rapper sets sights on master’s, wins 3rd Nā Hōkū
Deep-rooted emotion, hope and faith can be found interwoven in hundreds of hip hop lyrics composed by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education graduate student Punahele. The educational administration major captivates audiences with heartfelt rap compositions. His latest recording, The West Above All, captured a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Hip Hop Album of the Year in July. This summer’s 45th annual awards ceremony, hosted by the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts, marked the third time the hip hop artist landed an award for a solo album.
2-car crash snarls traffic on EB H-1 Freeway near Aiea
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A crash on the H-1 Freeway in the Aiea area has shut down three lanes of traffic just ahead of rush hour, Friday afternoon. Reports of the crash went out around 3:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-1 Freeway near the Aiea pedestrian overpass. Two vehicles were involved, with one flipping over, according to Honolulu Police.
