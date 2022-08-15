ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Comments / 0

Related
scoringlive.com

Williams, Buffanblu pounce on Knights early in lopsided win

KANEOHE — Alai Williams set the tone for the fourth-ranked Punahou football team Thursday night. Wiliams accounted for 133 total yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yard scamper to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage, to lead fourth-ranked Punahou to a 42-0 win over host Castle in a non-league game.
KANEOHE, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Pearl City, HI
Pearl City, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chargers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Scoringlive
KITV.com

Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes. Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii Stars Presents ‘After the Point’

Hawaii Stars is presenting After the Point, a benefit for the Great Aloha Run. Since Covid hit, the last two years have been extremely hard on businesses and especially Charities. And revenue has been down since the GAR had to go virtual for the last two years. We spoke with...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
honolulumagazine.com

Style Scoop: These Are the Trendiest Houseplants in Honolulu

There’s no denying that houseplants are having a moment right now. To get the scoop on what the buzz is all about, we chatted with Erica Mangus, manager of Mari’s Urban Garden, a little oasis of a botanical shop in Kaka‘ako and one of our new favorite spots to pick up a plant baby or two.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Kanaka ʻōiwi rapper sets sights on master’s, wins 3rd Nā Hōkū

Deep-rooted emotion, hope and faith can be found interwoven in hundreds of hip hop lyrics composed by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education graduate student Punahele. The educational administration major captivates audiences with heartfelt rap compositions. His latest recording, The West Above All, captured a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Hip Hop Album of the Year in July. This summer’s 45th annual awards ceremony, hosted by the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts, marked the third time the hip hop artist landed an award for a solo album.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

2-car crash snarls traffic on EB H-1 Freeway near Aiea

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A crash on the H-1 Freeway in the Aiea area has shut down three lanes of traffic just ahead of rush hour, Friday afternoon. Reports of the crash went out around 3:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-1 Freeway near the Aiea pedestrian overpass. Two vehicles were involved, with one flipping over, according to Honolulu Police.
AIEA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy