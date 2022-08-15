ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Kingsley Stags get set for next challenge this fall

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- The Kingsley football is as strong as its ever been and even with what they call a rebuild many still expect them to be one of the toughest teams to beat this season. Tim Wooer's Stags are replacing 17 seniors and nine starters on both sides...
KINGSLEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Old Engine Show returns to Buckley for 55th year

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thousands of antique engines and tractors will be in Wexford County this weekend. The 55th annual Buckley Old Engine Show kicked off Thursday. There you can expect to find engines and tractors dating back to the early 1900s. The show also features the Spirit of...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Horse Shows Youth Championships close out Great Lakes Equestrian Festival

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival wrapped up its week-long event with the North American Youth Championships. "This is one of the most sought-after events with juniors and young riders, this event brings the best from around America and from Canada and Mexico," said NAYC Young Rider Division Competitor Dominic Gibbs.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Law enforcement cycles across state to honor fallen officers

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Police Unity Team made its way through Traverse City Wednesday, cycling more than 270 miles since Monday. The 39 officers are participating in the fourth annual Thin Blue Shoreline Ride. The cyclists started their journey in Stevensville where they received dog tags...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan is investing millions of dollars to improve state fish hatcheries

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hatcheries across Michigan are getting state money to pay for some big improvements. This building in Harrietta (in Wexford county) is just one of the hatcheries that need a face life after years of neglect so millions of dollars of funding from the State of Michigan will make help repairs to several hatcheries possible.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Emergency response team patrols North Manitou Island

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team 2 took a trek around North Manitou Island, which they are responsible for patrolling, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team was...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
06880danwoog.com

The View From Traverse City

Balancing development and growth with maintaining small-town charm. COVID. Infrastructure. The environment. Taxes. Parking. Whether you are 1st Selectwoman of Westport or mayor of Traverse City, Michigan, every suburban political leader deals every day with issues like those, large and small. Ask Jim Carruthers. The 1982 Staples High School graduate...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Police Department looks to hire social worker

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is searching for a social worker. The position was recently approved as a way to address mental health concerns in individuals experiencing homelessness. The social worker will be responsible for helping people understand mental health and addiction treatment resources...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Construction sites targeted by thieves in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you work in construction or keep your tools on job sites, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is advising you to keep your property locked away. This comes after a string of thefts from construction sites. Recently, a Cedar Springs man was arrested...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mt. Pleasant Teen Dies in Golf Cart Accident

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 16-year-old boy died in a golf cart accident Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road around 3:34 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, during patrol of the area, officers located a rolled golf cart and a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mental health facility to move its Kalkaska office

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Country Community Mental Health will move its Kalkaska Outpatient Office to a different location later this month. The outpatient office will move from it's current location at the Kalkaska County building at 625 Courthouse Drive, to the Kalkaska Memorial Health Center Campus at 515 South Birch Street, officials said.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Construction at White Pines Trailhead nearly complete

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The White Pines Trailhead in Wexford County is almost finished. The parking lot has been repaved and the foundation for the seating area is set. Next crews will add the finishing touches to the trailhead, including the Cadillac Area Visitor Bureau's interactive kiosks. "We'll also...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI

