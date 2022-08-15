ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Whitmer kidnapping suspects were 'very eager' to carry out plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The accused ringleaders of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were "very eager" to carry out the plan, one of the suspect's accused conspirators testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin, a 26-year-old former airline mechanic from Hartland Township, testified Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox were...
Dumping excess zinc leads to guilty pleas for Grand Haven company leaders

GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Leaders of a Grand Haven plating company have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to dumping excess zinc into the sewer system. Federal prosecutors on Monday, Aug. 15 announced that Gary Stephen Rowe, 70, of Grand Haven and Stephen Frederick Rowe, 38, of Oklahoma, entered guilty pleas to violations of the Clean Water Act.
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
