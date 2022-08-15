Read full article on original website
Second man who pleaded guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot set to testify in new trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The second man to plead guilty in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to testify for the prosecution in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday. A mistrial was declared for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. in April when a jury...
Whitmer kidnapping suspects were 'very eager' to carry out plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The accused ringleaders of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were "very eager" to carry out the plan, one of the suspect's accused conspirators testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin, a 26-year-old former airline mechanic from Hartland Township, testified Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox were...
Schurr defense seeks additional time, documents heading into Aug. 30 hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The team defending former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is requesting the preliminary examination scheduled for Aug. 30 be postponed for the second time. Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. His attorneys say two of the...
Defense seeks GRPD training records in Lyoya murder case
The defense team for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya has requested the preliminary hearing be adjourned while it works to get more information from the police department.
GR abortion clinic named in incident reports, complaints not investigated
The reports list subjects of complaints as "victims to society." Documents show that there were three incident reports in total.
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
Man sentenced for shooting at federal agent in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Muskegon was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Errion Jashawn Patterson was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. Patterson had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal...
Judge refuses to dismiss case against Grand Rapids officer who accidentally fired gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A misdemeanor trial against a Grand Rapids police officer who accidentally fired his gun is set for Sept. 1 after a judge declined to dismiss the case. A jury was picked last week for the trial of Gregory Bauer on a misdemeanor charge of carless discharge of a firearm causing property damage.
Dumping excess zinc leads to guilty pleas for Grand Haven company leaders
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Leaders of a Grand Haven plating company have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to dumping excess zinc into the sewer system. Federal prosecutors on Monday, Aug. 15 announced that Gary Stephen Rowe, 70, of Grand Haven and Stephen Frederick Rowe, 38, of Oklahoma, entered guilty pleas to violations of the Clean Water Act.
Police: 1 shot after likely road rage incident in Wyoming, suspect in custody
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a shooting Wednesday likely started as a road rage incident.
Former Employee Arrested After Construction Trailer, Tools Totaling $49K Stolen
A former employee of KDN Construction Group has been arrested and arraigned after allegedly stealing a trailer from a construction site containing a large number of tools valued at over $49,000. Thirty-year-old Casey James Schullo of Cedar Springs was arraigned in 86th District Court last week on counts of larceny...
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
'The baby is turning blue!': 911 calls reveal bystanders worked to help infant after near-drowning
HOLLAND, Mich. — The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland. The incident happened on August 9 at the Holland Gateway Mission Women and Children's Center when authorities say the 1-year-old baby was taking a bath.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
Complaints continue for GR suit shop, records show owner's financial trouble, 13 OYS investigation finds
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're continuing our coverage of a 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation into a custom suits shop in downtown Grand Rapids. We first reported about Mel Styles Custom Suits on Division Avenue in January 2022. Unhappy customers reached out to us after they didn't get what...
GRPD: Infant found in stolen vehicle, suspect on the loose
A vehicle was stolen from northeast Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon- with a six-month-old child still in the backseat. Police are currently searching for a suspect in the Highland Park area.
State police report on fatal Allegan County police shooting now in prosecutor’s hands
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- State police say they have submitted a report to Allegan County prosecutors, detailing their findings in the police shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids area man. The report was submitted to prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch now will review it...
Grand Rapids Police release image of suspect accused of stealing car with 6-month-old still inside
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department are on the hunt for a person they say stole a vehicle with a six-month-old infant inside. Police say the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Flat Street NE. GRPD began a large-scale search with the help of neighboring jurisdictions.
