ecori.org

URI Team Studying Microplastics in Rhode Island Waters

A fragment of plastic litter caught in the wrack line at Quonochontaug Salt Pond in Charlestown. A team of researchers from the University of Rhode Island is collecting samples of salt- and fresh water to determine the extent of plastics pollution and its impacts on aquatic life. (Cynthia Drummond/ ecoRI News)
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes

LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
LINCOLN, RI
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
ecori.org

Rest in Peace, Not Pollutants: Green Burials Say ‘No Thanks’ to Chemicals in the Grave

A view of Prudence Memorial Park on Prudence Island. Robin Weber is the owner and proprietor of the park. (Mary Lhowe/ecoRI News photos) You couldn’t possibly count the number of places in Rhode Island where you can walk in pure silence except for leaf rustle, moving among drowsing wildflowers, and around shrubs and trees situated by the hand of nature, the landscape free of human objects except for a sliver of a path.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
FUN 107

Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River

Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI

Eye on RI: Washington County Fair

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rhode Island zoo welcomes baby golden lion tamarin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island zoo on Wednesday announced the birth of a baby golden lion tamarin. In a news release, Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village announced the birth of the squirrel-sized primate, which has a reddish gold coat and long, backswept manes. The animal was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Westport’s Gooseberry Island Has Rich History and Great Sunsets

Westport's Gooseberry Island, also known as Gooseberry Neck, has a fascinating history but is also the bomb for surfside strolls and watching the sunset. Gooseberry Island is a great place to hang out during the day if you want to hike or chill out on the beach. The scenery is fantastic, with east and west-facing shorelines. This allows you to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or an even more gorgeous sunset. I prefer the latter.
WESTPORT, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
hot969boston.com

One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island

Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination

CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
CUMBERLAND, RI
yourtravelcap.com

The Abandoned Medfield State Hospital

Benny and I love exploring abandoned places in New England. The Medfield State Hospital consists of many buildings located on over 316 acres. Please note: The Town of Medfield has plans to update the campus and use it for cultural events. Although it’s possible that this post will soon be dated, revitalizing these old buildings is definitely a worthwhile endeavor.
MEDFIELD, MA
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
BARRINGTON, RI

