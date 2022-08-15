ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

What does Ohio want to be?

By Amelia Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
There are a lot of of arguments — many of them moral — to be made as to why Ohio should be a state that welcomes diversity.

The state's economic future is among them.

Our editorial board laid out the case why it is in the state's best interest to be inclusive and support human rights in an editorial that published Sunday in the newspaper and on Dispatch.com.

On the heels of Eli Lilly and Co.'s sharp criticism of Indiana lawmakers and that state's restrictive abortion law and the battle between Walt Disney Company and Florida over LGBTQ visibility and rights, we urged lawmakers to abandon a toxic political agenda that makes many feel unwelcomed.

Ohio's new abortion law is even more restrictive than the one in Indiana, banning most abortions — even those that resulted from rape and incest — after a heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy.

Several typically conservative business groups have spoken against House Bill 616, which would suppress what teachers can teach kids about the LGBTQ community, racism and history.

Our board writes:

"Way back in 1984, the Ohio Division of Travel and Tourism created the famous slogan "Ohio, The Heart of It All."

We believe the Buckeye state remains the heart of this nation.

But we cannot grow if it is not welcoming.

That's bad for our businesses and terrible for our people."

COLUMBUS CONVERSATION ON OVERDOSE CRISIS

The opioid crisis has claimed far too many lives.

Solutions for individuals, family members and the community as a whole will be discussed during Dispatch presents Columbus Conversations: "What is the state of the opioid crisis in our community?" 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The free event on International Overdose Awareness Day will be held at the Fawcett Center on The Ohio State Campus Conference Theater, 2400 Olentangy River Road.

It will be the first in-person event in the Columbus Dispatch's Columbus Conversation series.

I will host the discussion which will also stream live on Dispatch.com and on the Dispatch's Facebook page and YouTube channel. It will be available to view on those platforms following the event as well.

Panelists are:

Erika Clark Jones, CEO, ADAMH Franklin County∎ Dr. Krisanna Deppen, program director, OhioHealth Grant Addiction Medicine Fellowship∎ Brian Pierson, vice president, Community Health and Well-being, Mount Carmel Health System∎ Dr. Erin McKnight, medical director, Medication Assisted Treatment for Addiction Program, Nationwide Children's Hospital∎ Matt Parrish, captain, Columbus Division of Fire∎ Dr. Emily Kauffman, emergency medicine physician, OSU Wexner Medical Center East∎ Juliet Dorris-Williams, executive director, The P.E.E.R. Center∎ Andrea Boxill, administrator, Alcohol and Drug Services, Columbus Public Health

Have questions for the panelists?

Email them to Amelia Robinson at Arobinson@Dispatch.com.

NEW GUEST COLUMNS FOR TUESDAY

Its been 'politicized and demonized.' I am laying down burden put on Black hair| Erica Thompson

There is no 'open season' on gun laws. Don't believe the hype. | Douglas Rogers

Elect Tim Ryan. Deceitful J.D. Vance follows in Trump's hate-mongering steps | Jonathan Petuchowski

WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND?

Let me know your thoughts on the topics mentioned above or any others in a letter to the editor of 200 words or less emailed to Letters@Dispatch.com.

Include your name, address and daytime phone number. The address and number are needed for verification and won't be published.

Comments / 79

Gray Matter
2d ago

Teachers shouldn't be able to teach anything other than sciences, math and geography, it is not their place to teach ideology. if you can't agree move to a state that does to see if you like it.

Reply(11)
34
Christina Lynch
2d ago

Ohio wants to be Democtrat! Illegal maps; energy scandals; refused supeonas; mis-allocated state and federal funds. The list goes on!

Reply(3)
10
Debra White
2d ago

this state is racist and will never change No wants to come to this state. lt has nothing to offer but intolerance and corruption.

Reply(2)
4
#Ohio Health #Politics State #Politics Legislative #Eli Lilly And Co #Walt Disney Company #Lgbtq #House #Buckeye
