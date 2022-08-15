What does Ohio want to be?

There are a lot of of arguments — many of them moral — to be made as to why Ohio should be a state that welcomes diversity.

The state's economic future is among them.

Our editorial board laid out the case why it is in the state's best interest to be inclusive and support human rights in an editorial that published Sunday in the newspaper and on Dispatch.com.

On the heels of Eli Lilly and Co.'s sharp criticism of Indiana lawmakers and that state's restrictive abortion law and the battle between Walt Disney Company and Florida over LGBTQ visibility and rights, we urged lawmakers to abandon a toxic political agenda that makes many feel unwelcomed.

Ohio's new abortion law is even more restrictive than the one in Indiana, banning most abortions — even those that resulted from rape and incest — after a heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy.

Several typically conservative business groups have spoken against House Bill 616, which would suppress what teachers can teach kids about the LGBTQ community, racism and history.

Our board writes:

"Way back in 1984, the Ohio Division of Travel and Tourism created the famous slogan "Ohio, The Heart of It All."

We believe the Buckeye state remains the heart of this nation.

But we cannot grow if it is not welcoming.

That's bad for our businesses and terrible for our people."

COLUMBUS CONVERSATION ON OVERDOSE CRISIS

The opioid crisis has claimed far too many lives.

Solutions for individuals, family members and the community as a whole will be discussed during Dispatch presents Columbus Conversations: "What is the state of the opioid crisis in our community?" 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The free event on International Overdose Awareness Day will be held at the Fawcett Center on The Ohio State Campus Conference Theater, 2400 Olentangy River Road.

It will be the first in-person event in the Columbus Dispatch's Columbus Conversation series.

I will host the discussion which will also stream live on Dispatch.com and on the Dispatch's Facebook page and YouTube channel. It will be available to view on those platforms following the event as well.

Panelists are:

∎ Erika Clark Jones, CEO, ADAMH Franklin County∎ Dr. Krisanna Deppen, program director, OhioHealth Grant Addiction Medicine Fellowship∎ Brian Pierson, vice president, Community Health and Well-being, Mount Carmel Health System∎ Dr. Erin McKnight, medical director, Medication Assisted Treatment for Addiction Program, Nationwide Children's Hospital∎ Matt Parrish, captain, Columbus Division of Fire∎ Dr. Emily Kauffman, emergency medicine physician, OSU Wexner Medical Center East∎ Juliet Dorris-Williams, executive director, The P.E.E.R. Center∎ Andrea Boxill, administrator, Alcohol and Drug Services, Columbus Public Health

Have questions for the panelists?

Email them to Amelia Robinson at Arobinson@Dispatch.com.

NEW GUEST COLUMNS FOR TUESDAY

Its been 'politicized and demonized.' I am laying down burden put on Black hair| Erica Thompson

There is no 'open season' on gun laws. Don't believe the hype. | Douglas Rogers

Elect Tim Ryan. Deceitful J.D. Vance follows in Trump's hate-mongering steps | Jonathan Petuchowski

WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND?

Let me know your thoughts on the topics mentioned above or any others in a letter to the editor of 200 words or less emailed to Letters@Dispatch.com.

Include your name, address and daytime phone number. The address and number are needed for verification and won't be published.

If someone sent you this email, make sure you subscribe to this newsletter to never miss the Conversation.

And while I am at it, join the Columbus Dispatch Conversation Facebook group.

It is a place to share in meaningful discussions.

Please consider subscribing to this newsletter if you are not already.

Thanks for reading,

Amelia

Email: arobinson2@dispatch.com

Twitter: @1AmeliaRobinson

Facebook: Amelia Robinson