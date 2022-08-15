Read full article on original website
Back to School bash gives away over 100 backpacks
GALESBURG — The Back to School Bash hosted by The Grand Tap Sunday gave away over 100 backpacks to students, the bar’s owner Michael Spinks said. Spinks said the event — which featured a school supplies giveaway, mechanical bull, bounce house and decorations from Glitz & Glam — was a success with over 300 people in attendance.
Summer's gone! Galesburg returns to school
GALESBURG — Students are welcomed back to the renovated Junior Senior High School Wednesday morning. This is the first day with 7th and 8th graders attending on the high school campus. Students walking or driving to school enter on the south side of the school, while those being dropped off are asked to enter from Dayton Street and use the circle drive to drop off students. Students throughout District 205 had the first day of classes.
Virginia Coleen Bragg
Virginia Coleen “Aunt Ike” Bragg, 90, of Keithsburg, Illinois died Monday, August 15, 2022 at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care. Visitation is Tuesday, August 23rd at Keithsburg First Christian Church from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Jolayne Ford, Shanna Bragg, Tyson Bragg, Stephanie Sale, Boone Gough, Ryan Bragg, Mike Kenney, and Sam Preston. The family request no flowers and memorials be left for Keithsburg Volunteer Fire Department. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.
Pilot in plane crash was asked if he could make Peoria airport: 'I doubt it'
PEORIA– The first sign that anything was wrong with the Mooney M20 plane that James Evanson was flying was a brief call over the radio saying he had an engine out. He calmly told the Peoria airport tower about four minutes before the crash that he was having engine troubles, according to audio recordings between Evanson and air traffic control. The four-seat plane had two occupants, Evanson and his wife, Lisa, and 10 gallons of fuel – plenty to reach Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.
Maxine (Van Eaton) Blick
Maxine Van Eaton was born November 26, 1924, in Seaton, IL. The third of five girls, she grew up on the family farm. Maxine graduated Seaton High in 1942 and worked at the bank in Joy before attending beauty school in Galesburg. On August 31, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, John C. Davis. They farmed north of Seaton until John’s tragic death in a 1954 farming accident. The young widow opened Maxine’s Beauty Shop in Seaton which became a successful business venture thanks to the loyal support of women from all over Mercer and surrounding counties. Maxine found love again, and on May 2, 1957, she married educator Gene (Eugene E) Blick. Gene adopted her three kids as the couple moved to Rock Island, had two more children, and enjoyed 33 years of marriage until Gene’s death in 1990.
