KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: August 15th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 71°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Clouds will increase across the South Plains, Permian Basin, and throughout eastern New Mexico this evening as remnants of a tropical system move into southwestern Texas. We will see a mostly cloudy sky around the region tonight, as low temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Another warm day is expected across the KLBK viewing area on Tuesday. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the area, with more clouds expected over the southern portions of the forecast region. A few showers will be possible in southern Lea, Gaines, and Yoakum counties during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the upper 80s to mid and upper 90s. We will start the day off with southerly winds around 12-18 MPH, before shifting to the north later during the evening and overnight hours. A cold front will move into the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring isolated showers and storms to northern regions around sunset, and drop low temperatures into the low 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

The cold front will clear the region on Wednesday, resulting in cooler temperatures area wide. Highs will vary from the mid 80s to low 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms will be more scattered all throughout the day on Wednesday, with local rainfall totals around 0.25″-0.50″ expected. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected. Showers and storms will become more scattered Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with locally heavy rainfall possible! Some areas could see upwards of 1.00″ of rainfall. Lows will bottom out in the 60s by sunrise Thursday.

Scattered storms remain in the forecast, with a cloudy sky lingering around the region. These cloudy and rainy conditions will provide us with well below average temperatures across the region! Highs will only warm into the mid 70s to mid 80s, with winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Isolated rainfall totals of an additional 0.50″-1.00″ will be possible. If you happen to come across a flooded roadway, remember to turn around, don’t drown! Thursday night into Friday morning will be muggy and cool, with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Our rainy and cooler forecast will remain Friday through Monday of next week! Another cold front is expected around Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s to low 90s, with showers and storms continuing around the entire area. This is the exact forecast that we need for our region. We will see some improvement to our ongoing drought over the next week. Current data also suggests that this trend will likely continue into the first part of September.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 15th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 15th:

Sunrise: 7:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 103° (1982)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 56° (1920)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

