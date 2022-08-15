ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KSAT 12

Discounted or free internet now available for qualifying San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO – Help is on the way for thousands of San Antonio households that need a home internet connection but can’t afford it. Whether it’s for back-to-school homework, applying for the city’s Ready to Work program, finding jobs online, working from home, accessing telemedicine, setting up a doctor’s appointment, or just staying in touch with friends and family, there’s a federal government program aimed at helping eligible households get connected.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio leaders, advocates work to improve affordable housing availability

SAN ANTONIO – Local leaders and housing advocates are working plans to reduce the affordable housing crisis now and in the long term. Haven for Hope CEO Kim Jeffries said the shelter is at 118 percent capacity. The increase in those seeking shelter can be attributed to several factors, such as the end of the eviction moratorium, rising inflation and the rising cost of housing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Elmendorf, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County tax rate set at a ‘considerable reduction’

(Seguin) — Guadalupe County is applauding all efforts in setting what it believes is a fair, conservative and a “considerable reduction” of its tax rate for 2022. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher made the announcement during this week’s meeting of the commissioners court. “Right now, our...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed

San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

VIA to modify existing services in August

SAN ANTONIO – VIA has been updating its services and will continue to do so through the month of August. According to a news release, a new VIA Link zone and an Express bus service to San Antonio International Airport will be implemented as part of the scheduled service changes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Broadband Internet Access#Infrastructure#Marina Alderete#Sa Digital Connects
KSAT 12

A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio City Clerk office to close for two days for state training

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio’s City Clerk’s office will be closed for two days in August for training meetings. The City Clerk offices at 719 S. Santa Rosa Avenue will be closed Monday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 30 for mandatory State of Texas Vital Records and Passport training and City of San Antonio training, according to a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
KSAT 12

Boeing San Antonio hiring for more than 200 positions

SAN ANTONIO – Boeing is hiring for more than 200 positions at its plant at Port San Antonio. Officials with the aerospace company said they are hiring general, electrical and structural mechanics that will work on different types of programs and aircraft, including the F-15s, F-18s and C-17s. A...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy