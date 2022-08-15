Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Discounted or free internet now available for qualifying San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO – Help is on the way for thousands of San Antonio households that need a home internet connection but can’t afford it. Whether it’s for back-to-school homework, applying for the city’s Ready to Work program, finding jobs online, working from home, accessing telemedicine, setting up a doctor’s appointment, or just staying in touch with friends and family, there’s a federal government program aimed at helping eligible households get connected.
KSAT 12
San Antonio leaders, advocates work to improve affordable housing availability
SAN ANTONIO – Local leaders and housing advocates are working plans to reduce the affordable housing crisis now and in the long term. Haven for Hope CEO Kim Jeffries said the shelter is at 118 percent capacity. The increase in those seeking shelter can be attributed to several factors, such as the end of the eviction moratorium, rising inflation and the rising cost of housing.
KTSA
San Antonio city council reaches no final decision on what to do with excess funds from CPS Energy
SAN ANTONO (KTSA News) — Imagine having an extra 75 million dollars show up in your bank account. It’s an issue the city of San Antonio finds itself dealing with. The money comes from an unexpected influx of revenue from CPS Energy. CPS customers are paying outrageous electricity...
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County tax rate set at a ‘considerable reduction’
(Seguin) — Guadalupe County is applauding all efforts in setting what it believes is a fair, conservative and a “considerable reduction” of its tax rate for 2022. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher made the announcement during this week’s meeting of the commissioners court. “Right now, our...
KSAT 12
City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed
San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
KSAT 12
Survey finds nearly 90% of people in San Antonio are cutting back on other expenses due to higher electric bills
SAN ANTONIO – The majority of CPS Energy customers surveyed by KSAT said they are seeing pricier electricity bills than usual, which is causing them to cut back on other expenses in order to cover the cost. A total of 667 readers and viewers participated in the survey that...
KSAT 12
VIA to modify existing services in August
SAN ANTONIO – VIA has been updating its services and will continue to do so through the month of August. According to a news release, a new VIA Link zone and an Express bus service to San Antonio International Airport will be implemented as part of the scheduled service changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
San Antonio City Council session ends with no agreement about how to spend CPS Energy revenue
SAN ANTONIO — The debate over how the city council will spend millions in revenue from CPS Energy continues. On Tuesday, a budget work session was held where City Council members were presented with the proposed rebate for CPS Energy customers. The rebate, and alternate plans for the $50...
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Clerk office to close for two days for state training
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio’s City Clerk’s office will be closed for two days in August for training meetings. The City Clerk offices at 719 S. Santa Rosa Avenue will be closed Monday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 30 for mandatory State of Texas Vital Records and Passport training and City of San Antonio training, according to a news release.
KSAT 12
New nurse residency program at Baptist Health System to support early career hires
SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System officials say a new program will mentor and prepare incoming nurses for a field that draws in many but pushes out some people early in their careers. Kristen Fox, chief nursing officer at Northeast Baptist Hospital, has been in the field for 29...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycanyonlake.com
Resolute Hospital Seeks ‘Healthcare Heroes,’ Will Hire on the Spot at Job Fair Thursday
Resolute Health Hospital hopes a lot of ‘healthcare heroes’ will show up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for its job fair. The hospital, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, plans to hire on the spot and offer generous sign-on bonuses to qualified candidates. Needed are:
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg pushes for statewide gun reform efforts
Nirenberg says mayors are on the 'front lines' for change.
Petition nears 15K signatures asking to restore books removed at San Antonio's North East ISD
School districts have continued to ban books in the past year.
COVID Tracker: Cases, hospitalizations continue to trend down in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County recorded its second-lowest COVID-19 case total over the last six weeks and hospitalizations continue to fall as August brings a recovery period from July's coronavirus wave. With students heading back to school this week, however, it remains to be seen if those trends will...
KSAT 12
Bexar County elections official says she and her staff are ‘under attack’
SAN ANTONIO – To begin Monday’s meeting of the Bexar County Elections Board, Jacque Callanen, its chair and the administrator of the county Elections Office, handed out an online article from the Fredericksburg newspaper that detailed the threats and intimidation Gillespie County elections officials faced. Anissa Herrera, Gillespie...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's second-largest school district offers to pay for police training amid officer shortage
With schools hurting for workers and districts grappling with school security in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Northeast ISD's Police Department is offering to cover training costs for new cadets. According to details released Wednesday by the district, NEISD is offering to cover the cost of police academy training...
California lawsuit alleges DeLorean stole idea for San Antonio revival
The company says DeLorean's new founders worked under its nose.
KSAT 12
Boeing San Antonio hiring for more than 200 positions
SAN ANTONIO – Boeing is hiring for more than 200 positions at its plant at Port San Antonio. Officials with the aerospace company said they are hiring general, electrical and structural mechanics that will work on different types of programs and aircraft, including the F-15s, F-18s and C-17s. A...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 2