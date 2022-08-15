ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

School board candidate’s federal lawsuit against Governor dismissed

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw’s federal lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis, Jeff Childers, Childers Law, and Khan-Lienh Banko has been dismissed by U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor. McGraw’s attorney had argued that her federal civil rights were violated when DeSantis declared her District 2...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime

Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Education
Alachua County, FL
Elections
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Independent Florida Alligator

Meet the mayoral candidates for the Gainesville primary election

Nine mayoral candidates — including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward — are on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. On the campaign trail, they’ve focused on issues such as affordable housing, Gainesville Regional...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville District 4 seat open for the first time in six years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Having worked as an environmental scientist, a teacher, and business owner, candidate Christian Newman feels he has the experience to build a stronger Gainesville. One of his biggest goals is addressing high utility rates. “So the future is electrification,” said Newman. “Basically making it so that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Clemons
villages-news.com

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Affordable Housing#State House#Election Local#Democratic Primary#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mainstreetdailynews.com

Duke Energy powers up Micanopy battery site

Duke Energy announced the launch of two new battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties aimed at increasing reliability across the grid. The Alachua County site features a 8.25-megawatt lithium-ion battery in Micanopy. The battery began operations on Aug. 5 and has an expected lifespan of more than 10 years. The battery will help Duke Energy manage peak usage times and improve energy security.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy