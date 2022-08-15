Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
School board candidate’s federal lawsuit against Governor dismissed
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw’s federal lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis, Jeff Childers, Childers Law, and Khan-Lienh Banko has been dismissed by U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor. McGraw’s attorney had argued that her federal civil rights were violated when DeSantis declared her District 2...
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 5
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kay Abbitt and Prescott Cowles are running for the District 5 seat. Both candidates have a long background in Alachua County that they said make them a fit for the role. Kay Abbitt has lived in Alachua County for 36 years and sent all 4...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime
Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
WCJB
Lake City District 14: Two candidates are going head-to-head for city council seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Befaithful Coker has been volunteering in Lake City for more than a decade. This is the second time she seeks to fill the District 14 city council seat. “I’ve worked with agencies, with community organizations,” said Coker. “I’ve worked with children, I’ve worked with business,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independent Florida Alligator
Meet the mayoral candidates for the Gainesville primary election
Nine mayoral candidates — including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward — are on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. On the campaign trail, they’ve focused on issues such as affordable housing, Gainesville Regional...
WCJB
New state-issued standardized test to be administered as soon as next week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s out with the old and in with the new as the Florida Department of Education says goodbye to the FSA, and hello to the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T. testing). Instead of taking one standardized test at the end of the school year,...
WCJB
Gainesville District 4 seat open for the first time in six years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Having worked as an environmental scientist, a teacher, and business owner, candidate Christian Newman feels he has the experience to build a stronger Gainesville. One of his biggest goals is addressing high utility rates. “So the future is electrification,” said Newman. “Basically making it so that...
WCJB
‘Dyal-ed in’: Interim Lake City Manager promoted to permanent position
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After over a year-long search, the Lake City city council is again closing in on filling their city manager position and this time the are working it out in house. During Monday night’s council meeting the body unanimously approved Council Member Jake Hill Jr’s motion...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCJB
UF President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall as students begin to move-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students will be able to move in on Thursday. Students must schedule a move-in appointment after receiving their housing assignment. They will also need to print their unloading pass when they arrive. Some roads may be closed for ongoing campus improvements. When students arrive, they...
WCJB
Camp Crystal Lake director sues school board, former superintendent for defamation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The director of a summer camp run by Alachua County Public Schools is suing the school board, the former superintendent, and a school board candidate. Scott Burton and his wife Holly Burton, principal of Shell Elementary School, say former Superintendent Carlee Simon began a vendetta against...
villages-news.com
The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again
The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a permit for a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and consider a permit to provide a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. They would like to place Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck on N US Highway 441/301....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Levy County Commission will meet to give an update on a proposal to provide Cedar Key water service
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners get an update on a proposal by Bronson town leaders to provide Cedar Key with water service. The meeting will be at 9 a.m. They will discuss the proposal along with other planning and zoning petitions. The public comments will be limited to...
WCJB
Residents rally against Northern Turnpike Extension following victory
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has paused plans to build a toll road through North Central Florida, on Tuesday community leaders held a rally to make sure the plan doesn’t return. Organizers of the ‘no roads to ruin’ campaign held a news conference to address...
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts two-day outreach for Ocala Electric Utilities customers. The event is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Ed Croskey Recreational Facility. Its located at 1510 NW 4th St in Ocala. They would...
alachuachronicle.com
Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning Alachua County Masterclass 1 Graduation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Children’s Trust of Alachua County joined the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce and the Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning to celebrate the graduation of the first Early Learning cohort on August 13, 2022. Members included owners and directors of Early Learning Centers and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
Fifth former Alachua County Jail inmate sentenced for fraudulent voter registration
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Henry Thomas Shuler, III, 38, has entered into a plea deal to serve one year and seven days in prison for committing perjury on his voter registration form. The deal will not extend his time in prison. Shuler, who is serving a state prison sentence of...
WCJB
‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson. Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing. The Central Florida Community...
WCJB
Eastside High alumni call for returning the marching band to HBCU-style
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of Eastside High School alumni is calling on the school board to return the high school’s marching band to its roots, after they say they were denied by school administrators. During Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County meeting, alumni expressed the importance...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Duke Energy powers up Micanopy battery site
Duke Energy announced the launch of two new battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties aimed at increasing reliability across the grid. The Alachua County site features a 8.25-megawatt lithium-ion battery in Micanopy. The battery began operations on Aug. 5 and has an expected lifespan of more than 10 years. The battery will help Duke Energy manage peak usage times and improve energy security.
Comments / 0