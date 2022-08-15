Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A second Cookout is coming to RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Local farmers are helping the community to eat healthilyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Virginia Tech opens new housing for LGBTQ+ students
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is helping students in the LGBTQ+ community feel at home. The Lavender House is the university’s first living-learning community specifically for students or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Lavender House, located on two floors of O’Shaughnessy Hall, will house 41 students in double-occupancy...
WSLS
Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games
SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
WSLS
Day of service for Roanoke Catholic teachers
ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers from Roanoke Catholic spent their Wednesday at work giving back. The teachers served at several churches in the area, as well as the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia. This week is Teacher Work Week at Roanoke Catholic, and they are prepared to welcome...
wfxrtv.com
Grant Wells named Virginia Tech starting quarterback
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — During Wednesday’s practice, Virginia tech head football coach Brent Pry announced who will be the starting quarterback for the team. Pry named redshirt junior Grant Wells as the starting quarterback for the team. Wells transferred in from Marshall. Wells got the nod over South Carolina transfer Jason Brown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in week kicks off
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
WSLS
Local organization announces healthcare project, brings more services to rural Southside, Southwest VA
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A variety of healthcare workers will be trained for locations in rural Southside and Southwest Virginia, thanks to this funding. On Wednesday, the Virginia Rural Health Association announced over $1.5 million in funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program.
WSLS
Around the Way with EJ SPECIAL EDITION: Warrick Scott Sr.
ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation was formed to serve multiple purposes: to carry forth the legacy of the great pioneer in the sport of NASCAR, to serve the community as Scott did and provide resources through education to better help today’s youth. The foundation continues to come up with fresh new ideas for enrichment and to meet its goals.
WSLS
New technology is being used to enhance safety at Roanoke County Schools this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Imagine in an emergency, being able to lock down an entire school with a click of a button. That is exactly what the teachers and staff at Roanoke County Public Schools are able to do this year with the help of an app called Raptor. Raptor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
MCPS goes back to school
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Montgomery County Public Schools began the 2022-2023 school year August 17. “We just can’t wait to get these babies in here and start teaching them and building relationships with them,” Christiansburg Primary School Principal Jessica Jones said. Every year, the first day...
whee.net
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
WDBJ7.com
Alleghany Highland Public Schools has ‘exciting’ first day
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is always exciting, even more so when it is the first day of school for a brand new school district. That’s the case for the newly-formed Alleghany Highlands Public School system. The district is a combination of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll’s first student school board
Two local students were recognized at the Carroll County Public School Board’s August 9 meeting as the first student school board members. CCHS Seniors Jessica Bowman and Ashlee Vaughn were formally recognized by the board at the start of the meeting. Bowman is a Carroll County High School senior....
WSLS
VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
WSLS
VMI hoops coach speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
SALEM, Va. – New VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson made a trek to Salem on Monday night to speak at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. The first year head coach is excited for the season ahead. “It’s been extremely busy over the last four months taking over this program,”...
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Those Currently Standing Out For Four-Star QB Demond Williams Jr
Four-star QB Demond Williams Jr of Chandler, Arizona has emerged as one of the top QB recruits in the 2024 recruits with double-digit Power 5 offers that include schools from every P5 conference. Though Williams doesn't have a top group or anything like that, there are a few schools emerging...
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
WSLS
Keep these things in mind if you’re posting back-to-school photos
ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, you may be eager to post photos of your children heading back to school, but be careful – that could turn into a hotbed for hackers. It’s common for parents to take pictures of their kids holding signs that reveal their names, ages, and schools, but a Roanoke cybersecurity expert said local predators could use that information to target children in person.
Comments / 0