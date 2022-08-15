ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Virginia Tech opens new housing for LGBTQ+ students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is helping students in the LGBTQ+ community feel at home. The Lavender House is the university’s first living-learning community specifically for students or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Lavender House, located on two floors of O’Shaughnessy Hall, will house 41 students in double-occupancy...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games

SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Day of service for Roanoke Catholic teachers

ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers from Roanoke Catholic spent their Wednesday at work giving back. The teachers served at several churches in the area, as well as the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia. This week is Teacher Work Week at Roanoke Catholic, and they are prepared to welcome...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Grant Wells named Virginia Tech starting quarterback

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — During Wednesday’s practice, Virginia tech head football coach Brent Pry announced who will be the starting quarterback for the team. Pry named redshirt junior Grant Wells as the starting quarterback for the team. Wells transferred in from Marshall. Wells got the nod over South Carolina transfer Jason Brown.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Blacksburg, VA
Education
City
Community, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in week kicks off

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
WSLS

Around the Way with EJ SPECIAL EDITION: Warrick Scott Sr.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation was formed to serve multiple purposes: to carry forth the legacy of the great pioneer in the sport of NASCAR, to serve the community as Scott did and provide resources through education to better help today’s youth. The foundation continues to come up with fresh new ideas for enrichment and to meet its goals.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#College#Colder Weather#Sustainability#The Virginia Tech Ymca
WDBJ7.com

MCPS goes back to school

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Montgomery County Public Schools began the 2022-2023 school year August 17. “We just can’t wait to get these babies in here and start teaching them and building relationships with them,” Christiansburg Primary School Principal Jessica Jones said. Every year, the first day...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleghany Highland Public Schools has ‘exciting’ first day

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is always exciting, even more so when it is the first day of school for a brand new school district. That’s the case for the newly-formed Alleghany Highlands Public School system. The district is a combination of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll’s first student school board

Two local students were recognized at the Carroll County Public School Board’s August 9 meeting as the first student school board members. CCHS Seniors Jessica Bowman and Ashlee Vaughn were formally recognized by the board at the start of the meeting. Bowman is a Carroll County High School senior....
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

VMI hoops coach speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. – New VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson made a trek to Salem on Monday night to speak at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. The first year head coach is excited for the season ahead. “It’s been extremely busy over the last four months taking over this program,”...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family

ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
ROANOKE, VA
The Associated Press

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Keep these things in mind if you’re posting back-to-school photos

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, you may be eager to post photos of your children heading back to school, but be careful – that could turn into a hotbed for hackers. It’s common for parents to take pictures of their kids holding signs that reveal their names, ages, and schools, but a Roanoke cybersecurity expert said local predators could use that information to target children in person.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy