wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown Celebrating 90th Anniversary with Family Events
The Chautauqua County’s Jamestown Airport is celebrating the airport’s 90th Anniversary this Friday and Saturday. The airport will host a free outdoor movie night, showing Disney movie, Planes, at 8:15 p.m, Friday, August 19. A pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August...
License plate renewal event moves locations due to overwhelming response
A license plate renewal event has been shut down and moved due to an overwhelming response from the community and safety sightings from Millcreek Township Police. Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s Office welcomed drivers in Erie on Thursday to begin the process to receive a refurbished license plate. The process involves drivers filling out a form that […]
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
Wind turbines being stored in Erie County
If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
erienewsnow.com
The Homeless Community Grows in Downtown Erie Amid Celebrate Erie Weekend
Many residents are saying they're watching the homeless community grow in our area, and spend more time in Perry Square. Homelessness is a growing issue nationally and also in our area. The National Alliance to End Homelessness, estimates over 500,000 people are without a home. Erie Police Department is next...
erienewsnow.com
CelebrateErie Closes Several Downtown Streets
Several downtown Erie streets will close for CelebrateErie, which runs from Friday through Sunday. N. Park Row and S. Park Row from Peach to French St. 8th St. from Peach to State St. All east and west routes that cross State St. from 5th to 9th St. will close Friday.
Winslow Award for exceptional business person of the year handed out in Meadville
Meadville business owners honored one of their own this evening. It was all part of the Great Meadville Area Day which is held every year as a way for business leaders there to bond over golf and dinner. Also part of the celebration is the awarding of the Winslow Award handed out to the exceptional […]
Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing
Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse. Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents. Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their […]
wesb.com
Three Bradford Township Firefighters Battling Montana Wildfires
Three volunteer firefighters from Bradford Township have deployed to Montana to help battle wildfires. Firefighters Nick Colley, Mike Maze, and Jim Maze flew from Harrisburg to Montana Tuesday morning. They will join firefighters from across the country fighting wildfires in that state. The three will spend two weeks battling the...
WFMJ.com
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
erienewsnow.com
Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County
A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
Elvis tribute artist plays for Harborcreek on 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death
The king of Rock lives on playing for a big crowd in Harborcreek. Erie’s Elvis tribute artist Kurt Novakowski has been gracing stages as the legendary singer since 2001. On Aug. 17 he played at Whitford Park as part of their summer concert series. Novakowski’s performance came one day after the 45th anniversary of Elvis […]
Meet 104.1’s new morning host, Laura Daniels
We got to learn more about Daniels when she joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning.
City of Erie Public Works Department prepares downtown for CelebrateErie
The mainstage for CelebrateErie is beginning to take shape as city employees prepare for the festival this weekend. The City of Erie Public Works Department is working to prepare downtown for the weekend ahead. As they set up for the festival, 7th Street to North Park Row on State Street will be closed. Starting on […]
Mighty Fine to again temporarily close its doors
An Erie staple is closing its doors again, but only for a short amount of time. Mighty Fine Donuts posted on its Facebook page it will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 29 due to the owner having a medical procedure. This is the second temporary closure this year as the owner underwent a medical procedure […]
Titusville Herald
City Council says farewell to junior member, talks refuse, sidewalks and alternate parking
Titusville City Council had a busy meeting on Tuesday night and discussed a number of topics including updating the public on the current refuse situation, the tabling of a new alternate side of the street parking ordinance, a presentation about a potential sidewalk improvement program and continuing the junior council program.
Hamot Road in Summit Township closed
PennDOT has recently announced that a portion of Hamot Road will be closed at the intersection of Oliver and Flower Roads has closed due to construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township. This road closed on Aug. 15 and is expected to reopen on Aug. 25. Additional short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will […]
wnynewsnow.com
Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
