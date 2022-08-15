Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Twin Cities featured in Southern Living Magazine
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Southern Living Magazine gave their top five suggestions for visitors coming to the Twin Cities. Journalist, Nicole Letts was invited by the city to visit the area, arriving in February during the Mardi Gras season, then declaring the area a “must-visit.”. She listed visiting...
KNOE TV8
Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is searching for a new shelter cook. The organization has been operating without an official cook on staff for the past six weeks, according to Captain Jerry Casey, corps officer of the Salvation Army in Monroe. Captain Casey juggles...
Students of Kent School visit Monroe to show flight simulator
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis welcomed students from Kent, Ct. to Monroe, La. Mayor Ellis got a chance to see the flight simulator built by the students of the Kent School. The flight simulator is open to the public at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum located […]
KNOE TV8
Historic mural uncovered during renovations on Antique Alley
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group says a historic mural has been discovered in Antique Alley. They showed off the mural in a Facebook post made on Monday, which you can see below. The mural appears to be a large advertisement for Delaware Punch. It...
KNOE TV8
Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve recovered a stolen vehicle from the Ouachita River. According to a Facebook post, the vehicle was discovered Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Details of what happened, along with photos, were in the post, saying, “On August 15, 2022, the Monroe...
KNOE TV8
Free legal help is available at East Carroll Parish Library
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - A high-tech free legal service is now available at East Carroll Parish Library. It’s the first such program in the state, and it provides access to individuals who can’t afford attorneys. Community members can expect to speak with attorneys through a live consultation...
KNOE TV8
$3,000 donation in Morehouse Parish being used to fight blight
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Renewable energy company, Drax, donated $3,000 to Morehouse Parish non-profit organization Keep Morehouse Beautiful (KMB) in an effort to continue supporting surrounding communities. “Fight the Blight” is a KMB campaign that allows demolitions of vacant, unsafe and dilapidated structures in Bastrop’s main corridors to improve...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Nashville will be coming to Ruston on August 19. No. 9 Books & Records is honored host award-winning Nashville journalist Marissa Moss in the shop at 301 N. Trenton Friday at 4:30 p.m. Moss will be signing her latest work, “Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be.”
KNOE TV8
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Monroe City and Ouachita Parish schools begin 2022-2023 school year. Feed Your Soul: Restaurant making strangers feel like family. “Angell’s motto is 'No one will leave hungry', whether you come in and eat or we bring it to you and eat,” Walker says. ULM Athletic Director Scott McDonald...
KNOE TV8
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
NBC 10 News Today: Women in Sports celebrates Zariah Valentine and Mikaylah Williams
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Three women today were highlighted for Women in Sports. Watch the video above to see clips of these women in action and learn how you can become one of our featured athletes. Zariah Valentine is a powerlifter for McKendree University and is an upcoming sophomore this fall semester. Zariah started […]
Monroe Police locate stolen submerged SUV in Lazarre Park
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, the Monroe Police Department Dive Team was contacted by EK’s Marine due to an employee locating a vehicle submerged near the Lazarre Park boat ramp. With the help of EK’s Marine and Bear’s Wrecker Service, officers were able to recover a black Cadillac SUV. According to Monroe […]
Louisiana Living: West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Dowling with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is here to discuss an upcoming job fair. For more details, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
KNOE TV8
ULM quarterback competition heats up
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Terry Bowden finds himself in the mist of a quarterback competition with sophomore Chandler Rogers and junior Jiya Wright. Both bring different skill sets to the table but with their season opener around the corner against Texas, time is ticking for coach Bowden to pick a starter.
KNOE TV8
Monroe residents near sewer project frustrated by delays
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Community members say they are frustrated in Monroe’s south side, and some residents say it’s due to the lack of progress on an emergency sewer repair. Residents on Mouton Ave. say someone fired shots near a bus stop this morning and they believe it’s...
theadvocate.com
Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
KNOE TV8
Friday Night Blitz Preview: Sterlington
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Panthers are coming off an historic season last year that ended with some new gold in the trophy case. Now the Panthers shifted their focus to the new season and have their eyes set on 30-0.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU’s Call Me MiSTER program holds second annual banquet
There are officially more MiSTERs at Grambling State University to begin the fall semester. GSU’s Call Me MiSTER program added nine new MiSTERs to its ranks as the second annual Call Me MiSTER Banquet was held Saturday night at the New Living Word School Family Life Center in Ruston. Chancellor Marco French of Queensborough Leadership Academy in Shreveport served as guest speaker for the banquet. T.
