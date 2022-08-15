Partners come to Pitt Titusville Hub for Broadhurst Science Center ribbon cutting

The Titusville Renaissance Inc. (TRI) has spent the past few weeks celebrating their 30th anniversary. It is an organization that was started to, according to Leah Carter — a board member for 25 years and a six time president — revitalize the community through beautification, marketing and branding and supporting local businesses. As an organization that has worked behind the scenes on many different projects, Carter wants people to know what the organization has done for city residents, and what they will continue to do.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO