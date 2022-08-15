Partners come to Pitt Titusville Hub for Broadhurst Science Center ribbon cutting

Read full article on original website
Titusville Renaissance celebrates 30th anniversary with popcorn and pearls
The Titusville Renaissance Inc. (TRI) has spent the past few weeks celebrating their 30th anniversary. It is an organization that was started to, according to Leah Carter — a board member for 25 years and a six time president — revitalize the community through beautification, marketing and branding and supporting local businesses. As an organization that has worked behind the scenes on many different projects, Carter wants people to know what the organization has done for city residents, and what they will continue to do.
Titusville school board approves transition plans, IU payments and receipts
The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors, according to Nancy Amboyer, secretary to the superintendent, unanimously approved many items at Monday night’s regularly scheduled voting meeting, including approving their transition program handbooks and payments to and from Intermediate Unit #6. At their last meeting, held Monday, Aug....
Jill Ellen Spence,
Friends of Jill Ellen Spence, who passed away on July 4, 2022 may attend a memorial service on Friday Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Titusville Elks Club, 334 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354 and are invited to stay following the service until 7 p.m. for a time of food and fellowship. The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Raymond Bensink, 60
Paul Raymond Bensink, 60, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital. He was born on May 1, 1962, at the Titusville Area Hospital. He is survived by two children, Emily Bensink, 23, and Zachary Bensink, 20; a brother, Michael Bensink and wife, Lisa Cramer; two sisters, Marta Mastro and Bernie Connelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash
A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
City Council says farewell to junior member, talks refuse, sidewalks and alternate parking
Titusville City Council had a busy meeting on Tuesday night and discussed a number of topics including updating the public on the current refuse situation, the tabling of a new alternate side of the street parking ordinance, a presentation about a potential sidewalk improvement program and continuing the junior council program.
