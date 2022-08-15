Read full article on original website
Visit the most unique bookstore in MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
idesignarch.com
The Perfect Lake Cottage for a Dreamy Lake Michigan Summer
Situated on a bayside lot north of Traverse City, Michigan, this cozy cottage in the tiny village of Petoskey is a dream lake house for summer relaxation. The waterfront dream house was designed by Visbeen Architects, and constructed by DeVries and Onderlinde Builders. A half gable runs the length of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
UpNorthLive.com
Kingsley Stags get set for next challenge this fall
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- The Kingsley football is as strong as its ever been and even with what they call a rebuild many still expect them to be one of the toughest teams to beat this season. Tim Wooer's Stags are replacing 17 seniors and nine starters on both sides...
Hot air balloons to rise over Northern Michigan in 2-day event
BELLAIRE, MI - Hot air balloon lovers will have the chance to see some beautiful late summer lift-offs when the Balloons over Bellaire event returns this month at Shanty Creek Resort in Northern Michigan. This year’s free, two-day event will take place Aug. 26 and 27. “Grab your camera...
UpNorthLive.com
Old Engine Show returns to Buckley for 55th year
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thousands of antique engines and tractors will be in Wexford County this weekend. The 55th annual Buckley Old Engine Show kicked off Thursday. There you can expect to find engines and tractors dating back to the early 1900s. The show also features the Spirit of...
The Ghost Town of Rugg, Michigan in Kalkaska County
The Michigan ghost town of Rugg doesn’t seem to show up on maps anymore. In fact, it may not have ever shown up on a Michigan map, even though there is proof of the village’s existence. According to Michigan Ghost Towns and Michigan Place Names, Rugg was/is in...
06880danwoog.com
The View From Traverse City
Balancing development and growth with maintaining small-town charm. COVID. Infrastructure. The environment. Taxes. Parking. Whether you are 1st Selectwoman of Westport or mayor of Traverse City, Michigan, every suburban political leader deals every day with issues like those, large and small. Ask Jim Carruthers. The 1982 Staples High School graduate...
See photos of large black wildcat spotted in Michigan’s Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- A Travese City photographer assigned to snap pictures at a 5k race over the weekend unexpectedly caught something surprising on camera. Dakota Stebbins was at the Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday morning when he spotted an unidentified large black wildcat near the race course.
UpNorthLive.com
Peaches and apricots are thriving in northern Michigan in time for U-Pick season
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's that time of year in northern Michigan when you can start picking peaches and fruit farmers have said that this year has been a very good year for them. At King Orchards in Antrim County and Bakker's Acres in Leelanau County, it's peach and apricot...
MTM On The Road: Morning Glory Mercantile in Houghton Lake
You may not realize it, but Roscommon has a pretty large arts and crafts scene. Morning Glory Mercantile in Houghton Lake hosts booths from over 30 vendors all across Michigan. One crafter even travels from Ohio to sell her candles there. They’re located on West Houghton Lake Drive across from...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has One of America’s Best Lake Towns
There isn’t much of summer left, but there’s still time to enjoy the beautiful lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-appropriate things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and take in the sunshine. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
UpNorthLive.com
Pit Spitters season comes to shocking end in first round defeat to Growlers
TRAVERSE CITY -- The two-time defending Northwoods League champion Traverse City Pit Spitters had a little bit of an introduction to the 2022 postseason. After dropping the first game of their best-of-three series with the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday night the Pit Spitters founded themselves facing elimination on Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
UpNorthLive.com
Efforts continue to bring passenger rail service to northern Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan has a fair amount of rail road tracks, many of which don't get a lot of use. There is an effort that has been brewing for more than a decade to change that, to add passenger rail service from up North to down South. Over...
UpNorthLive.com
PBR beer makes over motel rooms in 80's theme
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Pabst Blue Ribbon launched a new campaign focused on motel room makeovers. PBR chose Grand Traverse Motel in Traverse City for the remodel. Three rooms at the motel were redesigned with an 80's theme, an arcade, rec room and a dive bar. Nearly every...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan is investing millions of dollars to improve state fish hatcheries
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hatcheries across Michigan are getting state money to pay for some big improvements. This building in Harrietta (in Wexford county) is just one of the hatcheries that need a face life after years of neglect so millions of dollars of funding from the State of Michigan will make help repairs to several hatcheries possible.
WNEM
Major Boost to state train route
ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
abc12.com
Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
UpNorthLive.com
Law enforcement cycles across state to honor fallen officers
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Police Unity Team made its way through Traverse City Wednesday, cycling more than 270 miles since Monday. The 39 officers are participating in the fourth annual Thin Blue Shoreline Ride. The cyclists started their journey in Stevensville where they received dog tags...
