Traverse City, MI

The Perfect Lake Cottage for a Dreamy Lake Michigan Summer

Situated on a bayside lot north of Traverse City, Michigan, this cozy cottage in the tiny village of Petoskey is a dream lake house for summer relaxation. The waterfront dream house was designed by Visbeen Architects, and constructed by DeVries and Onderlinde Builders. A half gable runs the length of...
PETOSKEY, MI
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Kingsley Stags get set for next challenge this fall

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- The Kingsley football is as strong as its ever been and even with what they call a rebuild many still expect them to be one of the toughest teams to beat this season. Tim Wooer's Stags are replacing 17 seniors and nine starters on both sides...
KINGSLEY, MI
Old Engine Show returns to Buckley for 55th year

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thousands of antique engines and tractors will be in Wexford County this weekend. The 55th annual Buckley Old Engine Show kicked off Thursday. There you can expect to find engines and tractors dating back to the early 1900s. The show also features the Spirit of...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
The View From Traverse City

Balancing development and growth with maintaining small-town charm. COVID. Infrastructure. The environment. Taxes. Parking. Whether you are 1st Selectwoman of Westport or mayor of Traverse City, Michigan, every suburban political leader deals every day with issues like those, large and small. Ask Jim Carruthers. The 1982 Staples High School graduate...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Michigan Has One of America’s Best Lake Towns

There isn’t much of summer left, but there’s still time to enjoy the beautiful lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-appropriate things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and take in the sunshine. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
Pit Spitters season comes to shocking end in first round defeat to Growlers

TRAVERSE CITY -- The two-time defending Northwoods League champion Traverse City Pit Spitters had a little bit of an introduction to the 2022 postseason. After dropping the first game of their best-of-three series with the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday night the Pit Spitters founded themselves facing elimination on Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
PBR beer makes over motel rooms in 80's theme

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Pabst Blue Ribbon launched a new campaign focused on motel room makeovers. PBR chose Grand Traverse Motel in Traverse City for the remodel. Three rooms at the motel were redesigned with an 80's theme, an arcade, rec room and a dive bar. Nearly every...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Michigan is investing millions of dollars to improve state fish hatcheries

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hatcheries across Michigan are getting state money to pay for some big improvements. This building in Harrietta (in Wexford county) is just one of the hatcheries that need a face life after years of neglect so millions of dollars of funding from the State of Michigan will make help repairs to several hatcheries possible.
MICHIGAN STATE
Major Boost to state train route

ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan

book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan

PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
PETOSKEY, MI
Law enforcement cycles across state to honor fallen officers

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Police Unity Team made its way through Traverse City Wednesday, cycling more than 270 miles since Monday. The 39 officers are participating in the fourth annual Thin Blue Shoreline Ride. The cyclists started their journey in Stevensville where they received dog tags...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

