FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
No Tyreek, No ProblemChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Kansas City homicide victim found lying in roadway identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning, dead in an apparent shooting, has been identified. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KCPD investigates 2-year-old child's death in 6500 block of Paseo
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the death of a child in the 6500 block of Paseo.
KCTV 5
Investigation into child’s death underway, suspect taken into custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person has been taken into custody after law enforcement learned of a child’s death early Wednesday morning. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Paseo just after midnight for a welfare check. Police found a child under 5 years old unresponsive inside.
KCTV 5
KCK police investigating double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday evening. According to police, it happened in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. That is near the intersection of N. 15th Street and Haskell Avenue. It’s also about four blocks north of Parallel Parkway.
Kansas City woman charged after 2-year-old child found dead
A Kansas City woman, 36-year-old Michaela Chism, is charged with child endangerment after her 3-year-old son was found dead in a home.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate after 2 men shot, killed
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed two men on Wednesday evening.
KCTV 5
Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A car that was stolen earlier this week in Mission has been found, but the dog that was inside is still missing. “That is her sitting pretty,” Liz Robison said as she showed KCTV5′s Greg Payne pictures of her lost dog. “She’s just my world.”
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Cass County deputies, authorities looking for suspect
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and the authorities are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at Cass County deputies following a pursuit. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on 7 Highway just north of Pleasant Hill at about 12:07 a.m. Thursday.
KCPD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that took place on July 30.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Alex Keodouangsy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation warrant for solicitation of a minor. KC Crime Stoppers stated that Alex Keodouangsy, whose last known address was in Olathe, Kansas, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for electronic solicitation of a child.
Man in hospital after being ejected from Mustang in Kansas City crash
A man sustained serious injury in a crash on US 350 Highway Thursday morning that closed the highway for hours.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
Fire that destroyed 3 Overland Park homes remains a mystery
Overland Park fire investigators say they can't determine the cause of a fire that destroyed three homes under construction in February.
Man seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle on Missouri 350
A man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from his blue Ford Mustang shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, traveling northwest on Missouri 350.
KCTV 5
Suspect vehicle hits police car, shuts down I-635 northbound in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, KS, were shut down for almost two hours Thursday morning, after a suspect hit a police car, resulting in minor injuries to police. The two-vehicle injury crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-635 just north of Parallel...
KCTV 5
2 shot at Kansas City convenience store Monday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot in a late night incident at a Kansas City convenience store Monday, with one of the victims dying at the scene. Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at The Top Spot convenience store at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. There they found two victims just outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried performing lifesaving measures on one of the victims, but that person died at the scene. The other victim was transported by emergency crews to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Leavenworth warns of scam involving fake bondsman, claims of relative being arrested
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth, Kansas, County attorney is warning the public of a scam that involves a fake bondsman telling someone a family member has been arrested and needs money. “Recently, we’ve received reports of alleged bail bondsmen and attorneys claiming a family member or friend has been...
Human remains found in the woods near 47th and Raytown Road
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a death after human remains were found in the woods near 47th Street and Raytown Road.
KCTV 5
19-year-old charged after minor inside vehicle is shot in back
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after being accused of shooting into another vehicle in Lee’s Summit, injuring a minor. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeremy D. Brown Jr. has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
2 people shot, 1 killed, outside Kansas City convenience store
Kansas City Police say two people were shot outside a convenience store in the 2600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
