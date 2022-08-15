Read full article on original website
365traveler.com
22 BREATHTAKING THINGS TO DO IN KAUAI YOU’LL LOVE
You think you’ve seen beautiful places, but then you go to Kauai. It’s rustic yet pristine, mysterious yet inviting. Once you visit, you’ll be drawn to Kauai again and again. While much of the island is rugged wilderness and untouched beauty, there are enough amenities that travelers...
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
A message to travelers after arrests at Kauai airport
"The men and women of the airport security and police detail are tasked with first showing restraint and aloha. Sometimes that is put to the test," said Charlie Iona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 dogs dead after escaping Kauai Humane Society following bizarre break-in
PUHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Staff at the Kauai Humane Society are trying to wrap their minds around a disturbing break-in over the weekend that left two dogs being boarded in their kennels dead. Around 5 a.m. Sunday, an employee arrived at the shelter to find a total of 75 dogs running...
