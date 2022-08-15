Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Teenager detained on suspicion of stealing mom’s car, threatening her
A containment was set up near Canyon High School on Wednesday in connection to a reported instance of familial violence in which a teenager threatened his mother and stole her car, according to law enforcement officials. The school was placed on a brief lockdown in connection to the incident and...
Claremont Man Charged in Woman's Death
A Claremont man was charged today with murdering a woman who was allegedly attacked in Claremont.
signalscv.com
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of cutting man’s head with knife
A Newhall was man arrested after inflicting a laceration, with a knife, upon another man on July 23, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to an e-mail sent to The Signal from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to a call on the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue regarding an assault that had occurred. Upon arrival, deputies located the bleeding victim with a laceration at the top of his head.
NBC Los Angeles
Prosecutors Have Asked to Hold Nurse Charged in Fatal Windsor Hills Crash With No Bail
The LA County District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to hold in jail with no bail the woman accused of killing six people in a fiery crash earlier this month in Windsor Hills, citing ‘worsening’ mental health concerns. In a motion to oppose bail release the...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
myburbank.com
Mother of Glenoaks Fatal Car Crash Victim Files Lawsuit
Nichole Richardson, the mother of Jaiden Johnson, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court for damages in the accident that claimed her 20-year-old son, along with Cerain Baker, 21, and Natalee Moghaddam, age 20. Shana Rohani, who was driving the car, was also seriously injured and taken to a trauma center by paramedics.
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
kclu.org
Prosecutors say man enters guilty pleas to head-on crash which killed one, injured two in Ventura
A Santa Barbara County man has entered guilty pleas to charges stemming from a head on crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County which left one person dead, and two others injured. The collision happed last December, in Ventura. CHP officers say Jesus Manuel Calles was driving under the influence...
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight. Officers with the...
Long Beach man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, kidnapping of minors
Police say an online advertisement featuring a sexually exploited minor tipped them off to the crime back in 2018. The post Long Beach man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, kidnapping of minors appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Over 500 Fentanyl pills, meth found in huge drug bust
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station took down a major drug dealer in the area on Tuesday, finding 575 Fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth in a multi-location search, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote that the Juvenile Intervention...
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
foxla.com
Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura
A Santa Barbara man pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing an accident that killed a teen in Ventura in December 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
$18M settlement reached in lawsuit over boy’s death at La Puente school
The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a La Puente school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a […]
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested after he allegedly assaulted woman and tried to flee with couple's young child
A 42-year-old Jurupa Valley man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to flee with the couple’s one-year-old child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 15 at about 7:30 a.m., Jurupa Valley Station deputies responded to the 2000 block of Gail Drive,...
theavtimes.com
Woman wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER – A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was shot in Lancaster, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s information Bureau. Responding deputies from...
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
abc10.com
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
