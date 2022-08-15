ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

signalscv.com

Teenager detained on suspicion of stealing mom’s car, threatening her

A containment was set up near Canyon High School on Wednesday in connection to a reported instance of familial violence in which a teenager threatened his mother and stole her car, according to law enforcement officials. The school was placed on a brief lockdown in connection to the incident and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
signalscv.com

Newhall man arrested on suspicion of cutting man’s head with knife

A Newhall was man arrested after inflicting a laceration, with a knife, upon another man on July 23, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to an e-mail sent to The Signal from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to a call on the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue regarding an assault that had occurred. Upon arrival, deputies located the bleeding victim with a laceration at the top of his head.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
myburbank.com

Mother of Glenoaks Fatal Car Crash Victim Files Lawsuit

Nichole Richardson, the mother of Jaiden Johnson, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court for damages in the accident that claimed her 20-year-old son, along with Cerain Baker, 21, and Natalee Moghaddam, age 20. Shana Rohani, who was driving the car, was also seriously injured and taken to a trauma center by paramedics.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Over 500 Fentanyl pills, meth found in huge drug bust

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station took down a major drug dealer in the area on Tuesday, finding 575 Fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth in a multi-location search, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote that the Juvenile Intervention...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
KTLA

$18M settlement reached in lawsuit over boy’s death at La Puente school

The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a La Puente school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a […]
LA PUENTE, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was shot in Lancaster, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s information Bureau. Responding deputies from...
LANCASTER, CA

