Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border

ACCIDENTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO