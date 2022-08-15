Read full article on original website
Small plane catches fire after crash-landing on California freeway
A small plane crash-landed on a busy Southern California freeway Tuesday afternoon and burst into flames. No injuries were reported. The plane carrying two people landed on the 91 freeway in the city of Corona at about 12:30 p.m. PT, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Video obtained by CBS...
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorcycle, California Highway Patrol confirms
CALABASAS, Calif. — Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist in Calabasas on Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol confirmed. According to officers, the “Aquaman” star was not injured, but the motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and sustained minor injuries, KABC-TV reported.
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres
Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Body of 2-year-old mountain lion found on shoulder of 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills
P-89, a male adult mountain lion that was being tracked by National Park Service biologists, was found dead on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills this week. The mountain lion's body was found along the shoulder of the 101 Freeway between the DeSoto and Winnetka exits Monday morning. Authorities believe he had been struck by a car at about 2 a.m.
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
Why Yosemite’s Oak fire is burning with such ferocity – explained
The blaze forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate and exploded to 17,000 acres seemingly overnight – what made it so devastating?
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
Search intensifies for California teen Kiely Rodni, who may have been abducted after a party
Friends, family and authorities are scrambling to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after she disappeared following a campground party in Northern California.
Wildfire erupts in dry hills of Solano County
A wildfire tore through parched grass west of Vacaville in Solano County on Monday afternoon.
7-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After A Motorcycle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident occurred on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada county on Sunday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Kiely Rodni: FBI search crews dig up ‘potential burial site’ only to find dead dog
In the search for missing teenager Kiely Rodni, the FBI and local law enforcement agencies spent a day digging at a site where they believed she could be buried, but instead found the remains of a dog. The agency was acting on one of the 1,200 tips they have received in relation to the case. Kiely, 16, has been missing for more than a week after vanishing from a party at a campground in Truckee in northeastern California on 6 August. The public information officer at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Musallam, told the press on Saturday that...
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
