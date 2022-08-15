Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of cutting man’s head with knife
A Newhall was man arrested after inflicting a laceration, with a knife, upon another man on July 23, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to an e-mail sent to The Signal from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to a call on the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue regarding an assault that had occurred. Upon arrival, deputies located the bleeding victim with a laceration at the top of his head.
Santa Clarita Radio
Agua Dulce Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop On Multiple Charges Of Identity Theft, Forgery
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a woman after they discovered multiple stolen items in her vehicle during a traffic stop last week. On Saturday, Special Assignment Team (SAT) deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station observed a vehicle driving with expired registration dating back to June 2021 on the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, prompting a traffic stop, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Station.
signalscv.com
Agua Dulce woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies
A woman was arrested in Canyon Country on Saturday on suspicion of multiple felonies, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station, the 40-year-old Agua Dulce resident was arrested on the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road on suspicion of two charges of forgery, two charges of identity theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
signalscv.com
Two men accused of SCV felonies return to court
Two men accused of committing felonies in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Tuesday, receiving future dates to appear once again. Monolito Guerra is accused of shooting Deputy Albert White in the neck in Newhall on Nov. 28, 2017. Guerra is set to return on Sept. 6 for...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Large Amount’ Of Meth Found In Vehicle In Newhall
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies found a “large amount” of methamphetamine in his vehicle in Newhall. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall when they observed two sole vehicles parked in the wash bay of a closed car wash, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
foxla.com
Yorba Linda woman arrested for road rage incident that led to driver's amputation
CORONA, Calif. - A Yorba Linda woman was arrested this week for allegedly ramming several cars off the road in a road rage incident that led to the amputation of one of the other drivers' limbs. Kaylynn Heatley, 21, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon,...
signalscv.com
Teenager detained on suspicion of stealing mom’s car, threatening her
A containment was set up near Canyon High School on Wednesday in connection to a reported instance of familial violence in which a teenager threatened his mother and stole her car, according to law enforcement officials. The school was placed on a brief lockdown in connection to the incident and...
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
theavtimes.com
Woman wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER – A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was shot in Lancaster, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s information Bureau. Responding deputies from...
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
1 arrest made in Rolex robbery, pistol-whipping in Rowland Heights
After a couple was violently accosted and robbed of a Rolex watch in Rowland Heights last month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man they believe committed the crime. On Monday, the LASD announced that Demoryie Watts was arrested late last week. Watts, 21, is accused of being one of the robbers […]
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
calmatters.network
DA files felony charges against woman shown in viral video of racist harassment
Lorrene Lake, 58, faces six counts of felony criminal threats and one felony count of violating civil rights following her arrest last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today. She also faces hate crime allegations. In addition, prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against her for possession of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Drunk Woman Arrested After 14 Freeway Crash
A drunk woman on DUI probation was arrested Friday after she was involved in a 14 Freeway crash. On early Friday morning, officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) received reports of a crash on the southbound 14 Freeway near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Office. near.
kvta.com
Driver In Wrong Way DUI Fatal Crash In Ventura Pleads Guilty
Updated--The Santa Barbara man facing manslaughter and other charges in connection with the wrong-way fatal DUI crash on the 101 Freeway in Ventura last December has pleaded guilty. Now 30-year-old Jesus Calles Tuesday pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI-alcohol causing injury, and being an unlicensed driver. He...
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
signalscv.com
Man, teenager brawl in social media video
An approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were seen brawling in a video posted to social media, prompting a response Wednesday and a call on the community to provide local law enforcement with information regarding the incident. The video, which circulated on various social media platforms Tuesday evening, shows what...
