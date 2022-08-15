ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT S.R.
2d ago

never gat an arm or a 80/20...you will pay in the end..secure your payment for years to come and refinance when the rate drops and you have equity

Clayton Cushway
2d ago

Don't follow this advice this will cost you a home and your livelihood, rates in 2 years will only be up.

Kiki Panni
2d ago

Variable rate mortgage is a bad idea! Just listen to Dave Ramsey!! Don't get yourself in trouble...

Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
