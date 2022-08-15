ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Child shot in Lancaster airlifted to hospital, police say

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago

A child was shot in the torso Monday at an apartment in Lancaster , S.C., police said.

The child was flown from Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Lancaster, Lancaster Police Department spokesperson Erin Tindal said in a statement. The child’s condition was unavailable Monday night.

After police responded to the hospital for a report of an injured toddler, they discovered the incident had occurred at the child’s residence in the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex, the statement said.

Officers performed a search of the apartment where they found blood on the floor in one of the upstairs bedrooms, the statement said.

Officials have not released information about who the gun belonged to or the circumstances surrounding the shooting around 1 p.m.

Tindal said the child is 20 months old.

The toddler lives at the apartment but officials have not released the child’s gender.

Police from Lancaster, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office , 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecutors, and others from the county’s violent crime task force responded to the crime scene.

Lancaster is a city of about 9,000 people east of Rock Hill and south of Charlotte.

Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
City
Lancaster, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#6th Circuit Solicitor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
2K+
Followers
79
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy