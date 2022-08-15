Child shot in Lancaster airlifted to hospital, police say

A child was shot in the torso Monday at an apartment in Lancaster , S.C., police said.

The child was flown from Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Lancaster, Lancaster Police Department spokesperson Erin Tindal said in a statement. The child’s condition was unavailable Monday night.

After police responded to the hospital for a report of an injured toddler, they discovered the incident had occurred at the child’s residence in the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex, the statement said.

Officers performed a search of the apartment where they found blood on the floor in one of the upstairs bedrooms, the statement said.

Officials have not released information about who the gun belonged to or the circumstances surrounding the shooting around 1 p.m.

Tindal said the child is 20 months old.

The toddler lives at the apartment but officials have not released the child’s gender.

Police from Lancaster, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office , 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecutors, and others from the county’s violent crime task force responded to the crime scene.

Lancaster is a city of about 9,000 people east of Rock Hill and south of Charlotte.

