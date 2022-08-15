Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Bayfront community loses entertainment permit
A small community by the water is losing its ability to have live music because the city of Naples said they violated their entertainment permit. Last year, the city said they had live entertainment on a Wednesday, they’re only allowed to have it Thursday through Sunday. The people WINK...
WINKNEWS.com
New downtown Fort Myers safety measures begin Friday
An all-out search for Jasmine Battle, while police said she’s responsible for a shooting in downtown Fort Myers Sunday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s new mobile surveillance unit is located on the corner of Second Street, steps away from where that shooting happened. City leaders are hoping...
Citing personal matters, FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Possible boat ramp coming to Riverside Community Center in Fort Myers
Downtown Fort Myers lost its boat ramp around 2017 to the Luminary Hotel development, along with other developments occurring in the area. City council member Fred Burson attempted to make a deal with Lee County at the time, which ended up failing. Now, Burson is pursuing putting in a public boat ramp at the Riverside Community Center.
WINKNEWS.com
Council confirms considering downtown Fort Myers curfew
Some members of the Fort Myers city council are floating the idea of a curfew in the downtown area, in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting. The shooting may have been the straw that breaks the camel’s back bringing changes to the popular area. Other suggestions have been raised...
WINKNEWS.com
Person of interest located by deputies in Hampton Lakes at River Hall
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have located a person of interest in a gated community south of Olga after law enforcement activity put two nearby schools briefly under lockout Wednesday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had patrol vehicles, a drone, and a circling helicopter in Hampton Lakes at River...
WINKNEWS.com
Developer building apartment complex forces pastor to move church
The pastor at Fairway Church in Naples said they were told they have until September to find another place to worship. That’s because the developer has decided to build a 368-unit apartment complex. The pastor, Tim Reed, has no idea where they’ll go or what his congregation’s going to do.
Fort Myers police make arrest following downtown fight
Fort Myers Police have made an arrest after a fight broke out in Downtown Fort Myers Thursday night.
Court documents raise questions about Lee Commissioner Mike Greenwell and his family
Newly uncovered information may raise questions about how the School District of Lee County awards contracts worth millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars to vendors. The information is part of the lawsuit between Alife Oakes and the district. It asks how and why certain decisions involving vendors were made. This...
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers shooting suspect Jasmine Battle turns herself in
Jasmine Battle, 29, wanted in relation to the Sunday morning downtown Fort Myers shooting, turned herself over to the Fort Myers Police. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Battle will be transported to Lee County Jail to be booked and will be held without bond until her first appearance.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2
Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County considers major new development in North Fort Myers
On Wednesday, Lee County will consider the future of a development in North Fort Myers encompassing new houses, senior living facilities and townhomes as it looks at zoning to deal with the housing crisis. A developer is looking to add more single-family units and senior housing along Pritchett Parkway and...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect named in Sunday’s downtown Fort Myers shooting; officials mulling over changes
A woman has been named as a suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Fort Myers that injured one. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Jasmine Lashaye Battle, 29, is wanted in connection to the shooting at 2201 Second Street. Battle has active felony warrants for aggravated...
WINKNEWS.com
Pet adoption event in Collier County on Friday and Saturday
Collier County Domestic Animal Services is hosting an adoption event Friday and Saturday. There are currently almost 500 animals at CCDAS waiting to be adopted. You can meet and adopt pets in need of a permanent home at the Kitty Cat and Canine Adoption Carnivale and Fundraiser, which will also have food, games and prizes.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills
A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunnyside cannabis dispensary opens in Cape Coral
In this Gulfshore Business report, a Florida-based business is moving in after buying a former hot dog restaurant. Sunnyside aims high when it comes to real estate in Southwest Florida. The new medical marijuana dispensary in Cape Coral used to be a Nathan’s Famous hot dog restaurant. A Parkland,...
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
NBC 2
Cape Coral twins both become doctors, match for same residency
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After 27 years of being inseparable, Alexis and Morgan Clare thought it was time they part ways. The twin sisters from Cape Coral went to the same high school, college, grad school and medical school. They planned to do their medical residency separately, but fate...
