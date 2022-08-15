ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man sentenced for shooting at federal agent in Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Muskegon was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Errion Jashawn Patterson was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. Patterson had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
LANSING, MI
Fox17

KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
KALAMAZOO, MI
