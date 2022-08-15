Read full article on original website
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Road construction begins Monday on Highway 53 near Hauser
HAUSER, Idaho — Idaho and Washington drivers will see delays on US Highway 53 near Hauser starting next week. According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), drivers will see speed limits reduced on Highway 53 starting Monday, Aug. 22, from the Washington state line to Rathdrum, as crews work on the highway to add a center left turn lane. Two lanes will remain open through construction.
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
Nelson, Nowels to face off in Spokane County Sheriff race this November
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The results for one of Spokane County’s most highly-contested primary races started were officially certified on Tuesday, Aug. 16. As of now, John Nowels and Wade Nelson will advance to the November election for Spokane County Sheriff. Nowels received 53.74% of the total votes...
10 Richest And Poorest Cities In Washington State
"It is not the man who has too little, but the man who craves more, that is poor" a great quote from Seneca about money I recently read. Its an interesting take from someone that was born from a wealthy family in Rome and probably didn't experience much craving. The...
Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Roshon Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the...
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight Strong Northern Lights Are Expected
I have only seen strong northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once in my whole life of living in Washington State. Tonight and Thursday night there is a forecast for possible strong northern lights even as far south as Tri-Cities. The storm was announced in a tweet "@NWSSWPC have...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA unemployment at historic low, delivery drivers go on 24-hour strike
Washington’s unemployment rate reaches a historic low. Numbers from July show the jobless rate decreased to 3.7%. The Employment Security Department said that’s a new low, based on records dating back to 1976. The national unemployment rate was even lower at 3.5% last month. Industries seeing the largest...
The pandemic shook enrollment numbers in Washington state, with some parents finding new options that may stick as pandemic restrictions have been lifted
Janell Harvey's son had already been having trouble in public middle school before the pandemic hit. He's a great kid, but he has dyslexia, which can make learning tough sometimes. He was on an individualized education plan. He was horrified, he told his mom, to learn that he'd been "tracked" — stuck with kids also struggling in school.
Incumbent Haskell, Conklin advance to general election for Spokane County Prosecutor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deb Conklin will face off against incumbent Larry Haskell in the November race for Spokane County Prosecutor. Certified election results show Haskell received 28.02% of the votes while Conklin received 27.13% of the votes, a margin of less than 1%. Because candidates Steffanie Collins and Stephanie...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
Suspect in former Spokane track star's murder pleads guilty to first-degree murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man suspected of killing a former Spokane high school track star pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to the victim's death on Wednesday. 26-year-old Michael Le pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal mischief against a human...
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?
Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
City of Spokane finalizes agreement to move Spokane Fire dispatching from department to SREC
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a five-year labor agreement with Local 29, which represents firefighters and dispatchers, to transfer dispatch services from the Spokane Fire Department to the regional agency at SREC. The agreement passed by a vote of 5-1. According to a press release from the...
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
