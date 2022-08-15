ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM2

Road construction begins Monday on Highway 53 near Hauser

HAUSER, Idaho — Idaho and Washington drivers will see delays on US Highway 53 near Hauser starting next week. According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), drivers will see speed limits reduced on Highway 53 starting Monday, Aug. 22, from the Washington state line to Rathdrum, as crews work on the highway to add a center left turn lane. Two lanes will remain open through construction.
HAUSER, ID
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
PORTLAND, OR
97 Rock

10 Richest And Poorest Cities In Washington State

"It is not the man who has too little, but the man who craves more, that is poor" a great quote from Seneca about money I recently read. Its an interesting take from someone that was born from a wealthy family in Rome and probably didn't experience much craving. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Roshon Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the...
SPOKANE, WA
94.9 KYSS FM

Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho

Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
MONTANA STATE
97 Rock

Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight Strong Northern Lights Are Expected

I have only seen strong northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once in my whole life of living in Washington State. Tonight and Thursday night there is a forecast for possible strong northern lights even as far south as Tri-Cities. The storm was announced in a tweet "@NWSSWPC have...
inlander.com

The pandemic shook enrollment numbers in Washington state, with some parents finding new options that may stick as pandemic restrictions have been lifted

Janell Harvey's son had already been having trouble in public middle school before the pandemic hit. He's a great kid, but he has dyslexia, which can make learning tough sometimes. He was on an individualized education plan. He was horrified, he told his mom, to learn that he'd been "tracked" — stuck with kids also struggling in school.
WASHINGTON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal

We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
IDAHO STATE
KING-5

Washington's most dangerous drive

MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?

Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
