College Sports

247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
AUSTIN, TX
The Blade

Game day updates: Whitmer vs. Start football

Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Start and Whitmer. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME The Battle of Tremainsville Road football rivalry between Start and Whitmer has not truly been a competitive one since both teams were members of the City League (2003-10) and before. Start's last win over the Panthers came in 2005 (34-26) when both teams finished 2-8. Since that time, Whitmer has won 10 straight meetings, including two last year when it opened the 2021 season with a 49-18 win at Start, then took a 42-7 first-round Division I playoff win at home over the Spartans.
TOLEDO, OH
247Sports

Kansas football building competitive depth entering year two under Lance Leipold

Lance Leipold does not like the phrase “recruited over,” he made that abundantly clear during the program’s media day on Wednesday. But as KU’s preseason camp has progressed, the amount of depth on the team compared to this time last year has become clear as well. The KU staff deserves credit for bringing in a top-25 transfer class and six junior college transfers. But so too do the returning players, several of whom have taken their games to another level this offseason.
LAWRENCE, KS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Mike Gundy snaps on Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC saying it is all about the money

Mike Gundy is not as vocal as Mike Leach, but he is not afraid to tell you how he feels. Gundy talked about the Big 12, which is losing Texas and OU but also gaining BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, but Gundy said that he felt the Longhorns and Sooners were leaving to the SEC for money and nothing else. In fact, he was as far as to say that Texas and Oklahoma “took the money and ran”.
NORMAN, OK

