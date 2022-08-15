Read full article on original website
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Florida transfer Emory Jones named ASU football's starting quarterback for season opener
The quarterback debate at Arizona State is over and it ended the way most thought it would. Florida transfer Emory Jones has been named the starter for the Sun Devils' Sept. 1 regular season opener against Northern Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium. The announcement was made by head coach Herm Edwards after Thursday's...
Scott Frost handling final call on Nebraska's QB battle, per Mark Whipple
Scott Frost knows the 2022 season is a critical one, both for himself and the trajectory of Nebraska’s program. With so much at stake in Year 5 with the Huskers, fans can expect Frost to have his hands on every decision. One key decision – arguably the biggest in...
Top 20 cornerbacks in the country heading into 2022 high school football season
Here are 20 cornerbacks from 20 states who should have a 2022 season to remember
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy chides Texas, Oklahoma for move to SEC
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has aired out his opinions on Texas and Oklahoma's move to SEC and took those thoughts one step further this week, questioning the two blue bloods' reasoning for the jump from the Big 12. "Let's just cut to the chase. They made a choice to...
Game day updates: Whitmer vs. Start football
Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Start and Whitmer. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME The Battle of Tremainsville Road football rivalry between Start and Whitmer has not truly been a competitive one since both teams were members of the City League (2003-10) and before. Start's last win over the Panthers came in 2005 (34-26) when both teams finished 2-8. Since that time, Whitmer has won 10 straight meetings, including two last year when it opened the 2021 season with a 49-18 win at Start, then took a 42-7 first-round Division I playoff win at home over the Spartans.
University of California regents can block UCLA to Big Ten
Following a University of California board of regents meeting Wednesday, two regents told the Los Angeles Times that they believe
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler 'handled adversity well' at Oklahoma, Shane Beamer says
After a tumultuous 2021 season at Oklahoma, quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina for the 2022 college football season. A former five-star recruit, Rattler has gotten nothing but praise from Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, who was with Oklahoma as the assistant head coach from 2018-20. "He's been fantastic,"...
Kansas football building competitive depth entering year two under Lance Leipold
Lance Leipold does not like the phrase “recruited over,” he made that abundantly clear during the program’s media day on Wednesday. But as KU’s preseason camp has progressed, the amount of depth on the team compared to this time last year has become clear as well. The KU staff deserves credit for bringing in a top-25 transfer class and six junior college transfers. But so too do the returning players, several of whom have taken their games to another level this offseason.
Mike Gundy snaps on Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC saying it is all about the money
Mike Gundy is not as vocal as Mike Leach, but he is not afraid to tell you how he feels. Gundy talked about the Big 12, which is losing Texas and OU but also gaining BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, but Gundy said that he felt the Longhorns and Sooners were leaving to the SEC for money and nothing else. In fact, he was as far as to say that Texas and Oklahoma “took the money and ran”.
