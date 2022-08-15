Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Start and Whitmer. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME The Battle of Tremainsville Road football rivalry between Start and Whitmer has not truly been a competitive one since both teams were members of the City League (2003-10) and before. Start's last win over the Panthers came in 2005 (34-26) when both teams finished 2-8. Since that time, Whitmer has won 10 straight meetings, including two last year when it opened the 2021 season with a 49-18 win at Start, then took a 42-7 first-round Division I playoff win at home over the Spartans.

