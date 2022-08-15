ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

41nbc.com

Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
MACON, GA
Warner Robins, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after Wednesday afternoon shooting

UPDATE (10:20 p.m.) – An 18-year-old who was shot Wednesday afternoon has died. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced Ashton Fort dead at the hospital at 9:22 p.m. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old male is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. That’s according to a Bibb...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
DUBLIN, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

A Sumter County Homecoming

It was all so very Sumter County. A white tent was raised to welcome celebrants. Under the white tent there were little white wedding chairs and tables with not only table clothes, but also table overlays and in the center was a beautifully made Leon Holloway special, marking yet another one of our important moments. The room was wisely set, as there was audience sitting, then the grace of a space to mingle with our neighbors as we love to do, and oh how we made use of the space! A banquet table ready to offer us a feast lined the back of the tent. And of course, there was another table full of gifts for us to remember the day by.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
tjournal.com

Chop Shop Busted in Buena Vista

 A man who was allegedly operating a "chop shop" in Buena Vista for stolen vehicles from several states has been arrested and officers are continuing to investigate the crimes that were apparently happening at his residence, which is located across from the local nursing home.   On August 10, a...
BUENA VISTA, GA
wfxl.com

Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group

There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
DUBLIN, GA
