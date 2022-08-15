Read full article on original website
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
Monroe County spends nearly $23M to extend water services to town of Juliette
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — For years, water quality has been a problem for people in the town of Juliette. People say the coal ash ponds around Georgia Power's Plant Scherer have caused high levels of toxins in Monroe County water. Michael Pless lives about two miles from Plant Scherer...
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after Wednesday afternoon shooting
UPDATE (10:20 p.m.) – An 18-year-old who was shot Wednesday afternoon has died. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced Ashton Fort dead at the hospital at 9:22 p.m. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old male is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. That’s according to a Bibb...
Senator Ossoff stops in Macon to talk funding, training for police responding to mental health calls
MACON, Ga. — A new bill awaiting the president's signature could help law enforcement better respond to mental health calls. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff helped get the bill through the House and Senate. He spent time in Macon Tuesday touting the legislation. "We find that far too often, first...
'Never seen him hit her:' Daughter of slain Macon man speaks on deadly domestic dispute
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- "Me being so young and planning a funeral, it hurts you know," Tiana Fitchett said. Fitchett is 21 years old and planning a funeral for her dad. It's something she didn't imagine she'd be doing for many years to come. "I'd just had a conversation with him,"...
Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
Warner Robins Police Department to place license plate-reading cameras around city to reduce crime
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police will soon be able to take photographs of your license plate with several new roadside cameras. Warner Robins is officially a "smart community." This means the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation chose the city for a "Digital Twin Project." The goal is to...
As Perry searches for new police chief, longtime officer steps in to help
PERRY, Ga. — Now that Perry's former police chief has been appointed as a U.S. marshal, the city is looking for a replacement, and retiring from Houston County Sheriff’s Office just months before stepping into the role as the police department's interim chief, Alan Everidge says it's a call he couldn't help answer.
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
MACON, Ga. — A sheriff in Louisiana says a Macon pastor took money from people to repair hurricane damage on their homes, but never finished the work. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says Jimmy Collins Jr. was arrested Monday on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. They say...
A Sumter County Homecoming
It was all so very Sumter County. A white tent was raised to welcome celebrants. Under the white tent there were little white wedding chairs and tables with not only table clothes, but also table overlays and in the center was a beautifully made Leon Holloway special, marking yet another one of our important moments. The room was wisely set, as there was audience sitting, then the grace of a space to mingle with our neighbors as we love to do, and oh how we made use of the space! A banquet table ready to offer us a feast lined the back of the tent. And of course, there was another table full of gifts for us to remember the day by.
Chop Shop Busted in Buena Vista
A man who was allegedly operating a "chop shop" in Buena Vista for stolen vehicles from several states has been arrested and officers are continuing to investigate the crimes that were apparently happening at his residence, which is located across from the local nursing home. On August 10, a...
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
18-year-old shot in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old male is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says the shooting happened “in the area” of Nisbet Drive just after 4:30. Deputies and EMS arrived at...
Macon-Bibb County demolishes the same homeless encampment for the second time since June
—— Residents of a tent encampment near downtown Macon have been displaced by the city for the second time in three months. Like it did in June, the city brought heavy machinery to clear the empty lot owned by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.
