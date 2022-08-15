PRIEST LAKE - The Lions Roar Fire, burning since August 8, is now considered 100% contained. Excess firefighting resources have been released to be available for other fires or new starts in the area. Back-hauling of equipment will continue as crews mop up and command of the fire transfers back to the local Department of Lands fire district. The fire reached a total of 45 acres in logging slash and steep and rocky terrain near Priest Lake in northern Idaho's Bonner County.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO