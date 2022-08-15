Read full article on original website
Lightning storm brings numerous wildfire starts to region
A Friday thunderstorm system hit the the region hard, leaving behind a lot of lightning and little precipitation — and more than a few wildfires. "Despite a wet spring, sustained high temperatures and low precipitation this summer have resulted in very high fire danger across the panhandle," Kary Maddow, U.S. Forest Service public information officer, said.
Kootenai National Forest wildfires update
Officials with the Kootenai National Forest report six new fires were sparked over the weekend in Northwest Montana.
Idaho Transportation Department beginning second phase of construction on US Highway 95
SAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that they are beginning the second phase of construction on US Highway 95. The construction is taking place between Sagle Road and Lakeshore Drive to increase safety for drivers and reduce delays. According to ITD Project Manager Phil Stout, the highway needs to be resurfaced to avoid severe potholes in the winter.
Fire Near Priest Lake now 100 Percent Contained
PRIEST LAKE - The Lions Roar Fire, burning since August 8, is now considered 100% contained. Excess firefighting resources have been released to be available for other fires or new starts in the area. Back-hauling of equipment will continue as crews mop up and command of the fire transfers back to the local Department of Lands fire district. The fire reached a total of 45 acres in logging slash and steep and rocky terrain near Priest Lake in northern Idaho's Bonner County.
From the Archives - Aug. 18, 2022
Odes and Sadie (Jantz) Unruh, with three of their children: Lawrence, Opal, and Chester, moved to Boundary County, Idaho, in 1936. Traveling with her brother and two of her sisters, they arrived in a Ford pickup. They rented a cabin near the fairgrounds for $10 a month from A.J. Kent.
Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods
Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
Commissioners to spend approximately $500,000 in ARPA funds for BCSO
BONNERS FERRY — The Boundary County commissioners voted to spend approximately $500,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds for the improvements for Boundary County Sheriff’s Office facilities in a 3-0 vote. After consulting with county attorneys, Boundary County commissioners accepted the first two American Rescue Plan Act...
C6-Zero: We seek to be good neighbor
A recent letter to the editor (“Stop the refinery, save the Kootenai River,” Aug. 11) submitted by Suzanne Glasoe is filled with fabrications and misinformation. Allow C6-Zero to correct the record from the top down. First, C6-Zero did not “silently” take up life in Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry....
A few things to think about on 'improved' campsites
This may all turn out OK, with everyone living happily ever. But before you let Owen Benjamin’s Ursa Rio “improved” campsites (his lawyer’s words) proceed without a permit, consider the following information provided to P&Z:. • The purchase and development of this property were funded by...
This Week in History - Aug. 18, 2022
What is declared to be the biggest mining deal ever consummated in this section was closed in Spokane this week when the Cynide Mining Company of Bonners Ferry sold their entire holdings of 1,600 acres on the Yaak River in northwestern Montana to the Yaak Mining and Power Co. E.N....
Off Grid Unlimited, bringing you peace of mind
BONNERS FERRY — A veteran-owned business, Off Grid Unlimited is a one-stop shop for all things off grid, alternative energy and consulting. Off Grid Unlimited also is a licensed contractor, insured and bonded to ensure things are done correctly and in compliance with state and federal laws. Owner Rick...
Crews responding to new fire at the base of Schweitzer Mountain
Crews are responding right now to a fire at the base of Schweitzer Mountain and Colburn. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.
Raymond Frederick Knicely, 82
Raymond Frederick Knicely, 82, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, Aug. 13, 2022. Raymond was born on Oct. 21, 1939, in Rockingham County, Va., and was a son of the late Dewitt Pierce and Alda Craun (Shank) Knicely. He was a lifelong farmer, operating a dairy and poultry farm in Weyers Cave, Va., and later a beef cow operation in Rustburg, Va.
This year’s historical walking tour scheduled Aug. 27
This year’s walking tour will take place at the Mountain View Mennonite Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. Participants will learn about an important chapter of Boundary County history with the help of knowledgeable and entertaining guides. The tour highlights some of Boundary County’s founders, pioneers, interesting headstones and monuments.
Not a dry eye at Birrell's book reading
BONNERS FERRY — “Walking with Fay” is the honest story of Bonners Ferry’s own Carolyn Birrell shifting from her role as child to caregiver for her mother with dementia. When Birrell held a book reading at the Boundary County Library on Saturday. Aug. 6, there was...
Library director announces resignation
BONNERS FERRY — Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden announced her resignation, effective Sept. 10, on social media on Tuesday. Glidden thanked the board of trustees for providing her the opportunity to serve as director of the Boundary County Library. “My experience and skill set made me a good...
Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild quilt show Sept. 9 and 10
LIBBY, Mont. – Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild members are excited to host their annual Quilt Show at the Memorial Center, 111 E. Lincoln Boulevard, Libby, Mont., on Friday, Sept. 9 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 10 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The center is a different location from the previous years and offers a beautiful venue to display the many quilts made by Guild members and quilters from the surrounding area.
Reader submitted Fair Photos
We asked, you answered. Here are the reader submitted photos of the 102nd Boundary County Fair.
Johnson announces write-in campaign for D1 Idaho Senate seat
SANDPOINT — Steve Johnson is no longer running for the Idaho House of Representative 1A seat. Instead, he's running as a write-in candidate for the Idaho Senate seat against GOP nominee Scott Herndon. The general election is Nov. 8. Johnson announced his plans Wednesday to a crowd of support....
2022 Badger Blue and White Scrimmage and Lift-a-Thon
BONNERS FERRY — This year’s 2022 Badger football will be hosting its Blue and White Scrimmage and Lift-a-Thon Friday, Aug. 19. All players have sponsor sheets and everyone is welcome to the scrimmage. You can contact any Badger football player for lift-a-thon information. Sponsors may pledge either a...
