New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake Wells
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
abccolumbia.com
Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks
Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night. McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida. The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including...
abccolumbia.com
Former Clemson head coach Monte Lee joining Gamecocks staff
COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston has announced the hiring of Monte Lee as associate head coach/recruiting coordinator for the program. Lee, who was an assistant coach for the Gamecocks from 2003-08, replaces Chad Caillet, who stepped away from the program due to personal and family reasons.
USC students still seeking answers from apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many words can be used to describe the start of a new school year. For some University of South Carolina students living off campus, those words are 'anxious', 'frustrated', and 'confused', and those don't describe how they feel about class. With just a few days until...
abccolumbia.com
Dutch Fork opens season against Hough Thursday in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes open the season tonight against Hough, just eight months removed from falling to Gaffney in the 5-A state championship game. Dutch Fork faces Hough in Charlotte at the Charlotte Kickoff Night. Game One, will be a “battle at the border” at...
abccolumbia.com
SEC announces Gamecocks’ SEC schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office today with the Gamecocks hosting five of the SEC’s 2022 NCAA Tournament participants at Colonial Life Arena as part of their eight league home games. The defending SEC Regular-Season Champions open and close the conference slate at home but have back-to-back home games just once during the season.
carolinapanorama.com
SC State fires athletics director
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks release 2022-23 non-conference basketball schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday. The Gamecocks will have an exhibition to start the year with 13 more games before SEC action begins. Carolina will have six home contests before New Year’s Day. Season tickets...
thenewirmonews.com
District Five KickOff for 2022-2023
Lexington Richland School District Five held a ‘Kickoff Event’ on Friday, August 12 at Irmo High School where they invited all employees of District Five to attend. The rally included teachers, staff, bus drivers and everyone associated with the district. The gymnasium of Irmo High School was packed to the rafters as each school was represented and speakers made special presentations.
live5news.com
SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes start Wednesday at SC State University in Orangeburg, but some students say the housing situation across campus is still full of confusion. Students say many upperclassmen moved in on Tuesday, but some people still haven’t officially moved onto campus. They say, despite applying and paying for housing, their assignments have been moved around at the last minute and delayed.
Columbia Star
Asouzu returns to Dreher
Ariel Asouzu will be returning to the Dreher High School family. She is a 2007 graduate of Dreher and served as a school counselor at Dreher. She is returning for the 2022-2023 school year as an assistant principal. Asouzu was previously an assistant administrator at Crayton Middle School. She says...
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
abccolumbia.com
Aliyah Boston invited to USA National Team training camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior Aliyah Boston is the lone active college player among the 29 athletes expected to participate in the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas. Former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson are also among the invitees to the camp, which will include the 2022 USA Basketball Showcase Presented by Coinbase on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET at Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.
wach.com
'An ongoing problem': Midlands school districts battling nurse shortage in new school year
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — It’s an old issue many school districts in the Midlands are still experiencing with this new school year: a need for school nurses. With newer strains of coronavirus and other infections spreading filling those vacancies is a top concern. Richland One School District...
Columbia Star
From Ashes to Wow!
The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
WIS-TV
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
WIS-TV
South Carolina State University responds to housing concerns as students return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to housing concerns on campus. President Alexander Conyers said a record influx of students caused a shift of upperclassmen to supplemental housing. Conyers said it is the largest class to SC State in almost 15 years.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area students return to school facing more safety measures, fewer teachers
COLUMBIA — School districts across the Columbia area are working to beef up safety and security and address increasing teacher vacancies as they start the 2022-2023 academic year. Lexington-Richland School District Five has added metal detectors, door sensors and school resource officers for the school year, which began Aug....
WIS-TV
Programming Notice: WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW expanding to full hour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is expanding our 10 p.m. newscast in September!. WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW is expanding to a full hour broadcast. Currently the broadcast runs from 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The full hour expansion takes over the syndication period of the CBS program ‘Mom.’
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
WIS-TV
Senior care company opens new location in Lexington, adds jobs to community
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new home care company location is opening in Lexington and aims to bring new jobs to the area. Senior Helpers announced the opening of a new office in Lexington. The business franchise provides senior citizens and their families specialized caregiver support for patients with Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
