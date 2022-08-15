Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois congressional candidates take stands on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, but the effects on the economy and energy sector will be talked about for years. The $740 billion package was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. While experts believe it won’t meaningfully reduce inflation, the law will send hundreds of billions of dollars towards fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices, and cutting the deficit.
fox32chicago.com
Bailey at Illinois State Fair calls for voters to 'fire JB Pritzker'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Down at the state fair in Springfield, it was the GOP's turn. Wednesday was Democrat Day, and on Thursday, Republicans had their chance to shine. Republicans gathered on the fairgrounds with the theme of "Restore Illinois." Lots of Republican leaders spoke, leading up to the man at...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois Republicans rally at State Fair, downplay Democrats' accomplishments
(The Center Square) – Illinois Republicans rallied at the Illinois State Fair, downplaying the Pritzker administration in hopes of garnering more support in November. It was the second day of party gatherings in Springfield, with Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and other officials taking the stage. On Wednesday, Gov....
'Lunatic fringe': Pritzker links Illinois GOP candidates with Trump during state fair appearance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Wearing a blue tie, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday predicted some new blue wins during Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. He predicted Democratic party victories this fall in suburban communities such as DuPage County, once a Republican stronghold. "You are turning DuPage into...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois Democrats rally at fair, downplay party strife
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats pushed for their agenda while downplaying any idea of possible strife within the party at events surrounding Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair. A brunch was held Wednesday at the Bank of Springfield Center as part of this year's events. Many Democratic...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois farmers raise concerns over tax implications from Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law after President Joe Biden added his signature to the $740 billion bill that increases taxes to pay for a variety of things. Farmers have some concerns. The measure allocates nearly $370 billion toward renewable energy subsidies. It also...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Before more gun control considered, lawmaker wants FOID card fixed
During a committee hearing Wednesday, state Sen. John Curran, R-Lemont, questions Illinois State Police acting chief legal counsel Kelly Griffith about lapses in the FOID card. Separately, Gov. J.B. Pritzker calls for more gun control.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Still no prosecution of Pritzker-connected work comp fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Despite Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s insistence that his office “referred” a politically sensitive allegation of workers' compensation fraud to an appellate prosecutor, no such order has been issued by a court. Jenny Thornley faces criminal charges alleging overtime fraud from her...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker kicks off ‘Agriculture Day’ at state fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was “Agriculture Day” at the Illinois State Fair, and Governor JB Pritzker was at the State Fairgrounds to kick things off. Farmers got the chance to lobby to a room full of lawmakers about what they want to see in the next year at the “Agriculture Day Breakfast.” High gas […]
collinsvilledailynews.com
Ohio Integrity Act aims to strengthen leaders' integrity
(The Center Square) – A bill set to be introduced in the Ohio House that would prohibit statewide office holders from being paid for work in the private sector would also call for removal from office for any violation. Ohio House Democratic officials announced the State Official Integrity Act...
illinoisnewsroom.org
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
wmay.com
Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban
A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "For years, Social Security has been a sacred promise to people who've earned their retirement through..."
There are three junior tennis players from Sterling ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Brecken Peterson is the top ranked boy in the category...
myradiolink.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors
SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Inslee declared Washington COVID emergency 900 days ago, and never rescinded it
(The Center Square) – On Feb. 29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has since receded somewhat as a public health threat, as of Wednesday, Washingtonians were living under day 900 of that ongoing state of emergency. Earlier...
wjbc.com
Gov. Pritzker rolls out a new program for seniors at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities,...
WSPY NEWS
Rezin says rules committee ruling shows that Illinois State Police could have prevented accused Highland Park shooter from getting FOID card
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) on Wednesday shows that Illinois State Police could have kept the police record that would have put the accused Highland Park shooting suspect on its radar when he applied for, and was granted a FOID card.
Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home
When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
