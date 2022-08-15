ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois congressional candidates take stands on Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, but the effects on the economy and energy sector will be talked about for years. The $740 billion package was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. While experts believe it won’t meaningfully reduce inflation, the law will send hundreds of billions of dollars towards fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices, and cutting the deficit.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Bailey at Illinois State Fair calls for voters to 'fire JB Pritzker'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Down at the state fair in Springfield, it was the GOP's turn. Wednesday was Democrat Day, and on Thursday, Republicans had their chance to shine. Republicans gathered on the fairgrounds with the theme of "Restore Illinois." Lots of Republican leaders spoke, leading up to the man at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois Republicans rally at State Fair, downplay Democrats' accomplishments

(The Center Square) – Illinois Republicans rallied at the Illinois State Fair, downplaying the Pritzker administration in hopes of garnering more support in November. It was the second day of party gatherings in Springfield, with Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and other officials taking the stage. On Wednesday, Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois Democrats rally at fair, downplay party strife

(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats pushed for their agenda while downplaying any idea of possible strife within the party at events surrounding Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair. A brunch was held Wednesday at the Bank of Springfield Center as part of this year's events. Many Democratic...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Still no prosecution of Pritzker-connected work comp fraud allegations

(The Center Square) – Despite Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s insistence that his office “referred” a politically sensitive allegation of workers' compensation fraud to an appellate prosecutor, no such order has been issued by a court. Jenny Thornley faces criminal charges alleging overtime fraud from her...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Ohio Integrity Act aims to strengthen leaders' integrity

(The Center Square) – A bill set to be introduced in the Ohio House that would prohibit statewide office holders from being paid for work in the private sector would also call for removal from office for any violation. Ohio House Democratic officials announced the State Official Integrity Act...
OHIO STATE
wmay.com

Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban

A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
LINCOLN, IL
Y105

Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+

Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Rezin says rules committee ruling shows that Illinois State Police could have prevented accused Highland Park shooter from getting FOID card

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) on Wednesday shows that Illinois State Police could have kept the police record that would have put the accused Highland Park shooting suspect on its radar when he applied for, and was granted a FOID card.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

