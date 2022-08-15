Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Checks to Begin Going Out Next Week: Governor
The state will start sending child tax rebate checks out next week, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. Eligible families had to apply by July 31 to receive $250 per child, up to $750 per family. As many as 300,000 families were eligible and the Connecticut Department of Revenue received 238,668...
Connecticut state government jobs in high demand, according to report
With the state facing a large amount of job vacancies, a workforce data report shows state jobs are in high demand. The post Connecticut state government jobs in high demand, according to report appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Gov. Lamont announces start of second tax-free week this year; first in Connecticut history
Connecticut will have its second tax-free week this year starting Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
NewsTimes
‘Connecticut’s families are suffering’: Insurers face scrutiny following steep rate hike proposals
Rate hikes being sought by health insurers serving state residents are “among the steepest in the country” the state’s Attorney General William Tong said Monday at a state Department of Insurance public hearing that aimed to address proposed increases. “Connecticut’s families are suffering and are getting squeezed...
Lawmakers hold hearing to address proposed insurance rate spike
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A public hearing was held Monday as some major health insurance companies are proposing increasing rates of more than 20%. It is not uncommon for insurance companies to request rate increases, according to officials. It is uncommon, however, for those increases to be as high as 25%. But that’s what some […]
NewsTimes
Hartford among U.S. cities that could see housing prices increase next year, report shows
It’s no secret that Connecticut’s housing market has seen prices increase over the past several years. Whether for apartment leases or home purchases, low inventory and high demand have created ripe conditions for prices to skyrocket. And one Connecticut city is expected to see this trend continue into 2023, according to a new report.
darienite.com
Access Health CT Subsidized Health Insurance to Be Available Thru 2025 Thanks to New Federal Law
Access Health CT (AHCT), Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, recently announced that state residents who purchase health insurance on the exchange will continue to receive enhanced subsidies thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). — an announcement from Access Health CT. The enhanced subsidies, which were set to expire...
Register Citizen
CT residents should expect to see a slight decrease in their utility bills next month. Here’s why
Residential customers of The United Illuminating Co. and Eversource Energy will see monthly savings starting next month following action taken by state utility regulators on Wednesday. Members of the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority unanimously approved an adjustment in the non-bypassable federally mandated congestion charge rate for both utilities. The...
REMINDER: CT’s sales tax-free week begins Sunday
The savings will last from Sunday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 27.
NBC Connecticut
Helpline Available for CT $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Applications
A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
wshu.org
New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection
CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
With CT safe harbor law passed, clinicians training to perform abortions
Now that Connecticut allows advanced practice clinicians to perform aspiration abortions, some nurses have begun learning the procedure.
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
uconn.edu
UConn Policy Institute Releases First Statewide Report on Police Use of Force
Connecticut residents got their first look today at statewide statistics on police use of force in a report from the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy that shows the biggest cities with highest number of arrests – Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and Waterbury – have the most incidents.
NewsTimes
CT launches program to pair unemployed with training and high demand jobs
The U.S. labor secretary was on hand as Gov. Ned Lamont promoted a new state program that aims to train thousands of workers for high demand jobs in fields such as manufacturing and health care. The $70 million program targets workers whose employment has been most impacted by the pandemic...
Connecticut teachers have choices; unions would do well to respect them
Teachers have a variety of reasons for leaving the Connecticut Education Association and hardly find joy in doing so.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
News 8 meteorologists provide update on drought conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The small amounts of rain some areas of the state got earlier this year were not enough to help with Connecticut’s drought. More municipalities are now calling on residents to conserve water. As of Thursday morning, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 13% of Connecticut, including parts of Windham and […]
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
