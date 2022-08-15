ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Lawmakers hold hearing to address proposed insurance rate spike

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A public hearing was held Monday as some major health insurance companies are proposing increasing rates of more than 20%. It is not uncommon for insurance companies to request rate increases, according to officials. It is uncommon, however, for those increases to be as high as 25%. But that’s what some […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT residents should expect to see a slight decrease in their utility bills next month. Here’s why

Residential customers of The United Illuminating Co. and Eversource Energy will see monthly savings starting next month following action taken by state utility regulators on Wednesday. Members of the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority unanimously approved an adjustment in the non-bypassable federally mandated congestion charge rate for both utilities. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
William Tong
Tony Hwang
NBC Connecticut

Helpline Available for CT $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Applications

A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection

CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage

The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

News 8 meteorologists provide update on drought conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The small amounts of rain some areas of the state got earlier this year were not enough to help with Connecticut’s drought. More municipalities are now calling on residents to conserve water. As of Thursday morning, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 13% of Connecticut, including parts of Windham and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
