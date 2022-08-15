Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat fights back, next cold front on the way
We are on the right side of the cold front! Temperatures today under mainly cloudy skies have been refreshing and below average for this time of year. Showers continue to favor northern Oklahoma and a small sliver of southern Kansas into the early evening. Any additional rainfall accumulation is light.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front approaching, rain returns to the forecast
Temperatures will sit much warmer today than we saw yesterday, with highs nearing our seasonal average in the low 90s. Skies will remain clear for the early afternoon, but rain chances will creep into Northwest Kansas this evening. A cold front will sink into the Sunflower State and bring showers...
KSN.com
More moisture chances coming, gaining some warmth
Enjoy more cool comfort this morning before a slightly warmer turn later this afternoon. Everyone will gain around 10 degrees compared to yesterday but temperatures will not be too toasty, just closer to average. Most of the day will be dry and sunny but later this afternoon and evening a...
KHOU
SE Texas front: Street flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday
A cold front will be passing through the Houston area Friday. The action should kick off in the northern counties by noon. Many spots could exceed 3 inches of rain.
KSN.com
Temps start to drop, spotty wet weather around
It is nice to see some moisture on Storm Tracker Radar again. A front is slowly sliding through the region and will keep a chance for spotty showers and storms around through the day. If it is dry where you are this morning, your chance is coming. Wet weather will...
Austin breaks dry streak with beneficial rain and thunderstorms
Camp Mabry is receiving measurable rainfall after 51 consecutive dry days. A wetter weather pattern is here to stay for a week or more. -- David Yeomans
hppr.org
Eastern Kansas will likely suffer 'off the charts' heat in the next 30 years, new study predicts
Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. “This is sort of an emerging phenomena of days that are really off the charts of the scales that we've...
Summer Nor’Easter Rolling Into Maine Early Wednesday
Even though we have been dealing with a drought in New England for the last few years, it has become much more noticeable this summer. Even though we have only had a few days where it was really hot, it has still been a very dry spring and summer. Places that normally have lush, green grass, have only had brown patches of grass. Grandma is having problems keeping her flowers beautiful. We're even hearing that some people's wells have dried up.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat dome deflates, cold front brings rain and cooler temps
If you are looking for a sign to go to the pool one last time before school kicks off tomorrow, this is it! Temperatures will bake this afternoon as we hit the mid-90s by noon and continue to climb into the triple digits by 3 PM. The high-pressure system that...
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
KSN.com
Second phase of Douglas resurfacing to begin Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says the second phase of Douglas resurfacing will begin Monday between Seneca and McLean Boulevard. The first phase was completed in early August. The second and final phase is scheduled to be completed Friday, Aug. 26. Douglas will be closed to...
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
3-year-old water skier wows in Kansas
MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – What were you doing at age three? One Virginia toddler recently made waves in Maize, Kansas, while competing in the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championship. Jonathan Davis, 3, was the youngest competitor of the more than 500 athletes at the week-long event. “He is just following along in his brother […]
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
CBS Austin
Tropical disturbance moving towards Texas this weekend
The 2022 Hurricane Season has been remarkably quiet thus far with our last named storm (Collin) having formed roughly 1.5 months ago in early July. Peak season is quickly approaching though, and we have a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to show for it. FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE. The...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo's 90-year-old, 508 pound tortoise Rocket 'the escape artist' finally home after 13 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rocket the tortoise was one of the first animals ever at the Sedgwick County Zoo when it opened in the early '70s, bringing smiles to faces for decades. But nearly 40 years later, in 2009, the more-than 500-pound tortoise realized how big he was and became an escape artist.
Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley
UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
