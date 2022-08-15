ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat fights back, next cold front on the way

We are on the right side of the cold front! Temperatures today under mainly cloudy skies have been refreshing and below average for this time of year. Showers continue to favor northern Oklahoma and a small sliver of southern Kansas into the early evening. Any additional rainfall accumulation is light.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

More moisture chances coming, gaining some warmth

Enjoy more cool comfort this morning before a slightly warmer turn later this afternoon. Everyone will gain around 10 degrees compared to yesterday but temperatures will not be too toasty, just closer to average. Most of the day will be dry and sunny but later this afternoon and evening a...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
KSN.com

Temps start to drop, spotty wet weather around

It is nice to see some moisture on Storm Tracker Radar again. A front is slowly sliding through the region and will keep a chance for spotty showers and storms around through the day. If it is dry where you are this morning, your chance is coming. Wet weather will...
WICHITA, KS
Kool AM

Summer Nor’Easter Rolling Into Maine Early Wednesday

Even though we have been dealing with a drought in New England for the last few years, it has become much more noticeable this summer. Even though we have only had a few days where it was really hot, it has still been a very dry spring and summer. Places that normally have lush, green grass, have only had brown patches of grass. Grandma is having problems keeping her flowers beautiful. We're even hearing that some people's wells have dried up.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Track#Severe Weather#Hit Or Miss
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN.com

Second phase of Douglas resurfacing to begin Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says the second phase of Douglas resurfacing will begin Monday between Seneca and McLean Boulevard. The first phase was completed in early August. The second and final phase is scheduled to be completed Friday, Aug. 26. Douglas will be closed to...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
KSNT News

3-year-old water skier wows in Kansas

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – What were you doing at age three? One Virginia toddler recently made waves in Maize, Kansas, while competing in the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championship. Jonathan Davis, 3, was the youngest competitor of the more than 500 athletes at the week-long event. “He is just following along in his brother […]
MAIZE, KS
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS
CBS Austin

Tropical disturbance moving towards Texas this weekend

The 2022 Hurricane Season has been remarkably quiet thus far with our last named storm (Collin) having formed roughly 1.5 months ago in early July. Peak season is quickly approaching though, and we have a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to show for it. FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE. The...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley

UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
LA GRULLA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy