Washington Nationals issue 5-year ban for fans who crossed line heckling Willson Contreras
The Washington Nationals believe they have a bright future thanks to the historic return from the Juan Soto trade. Unfortunately
Yardbarker
Watch: Nationals ban two fans after exchange with Cubs' Willson Contreras
In the top of the 10th inning of the Tuesday evening game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals held at Nationals Park, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras delivered a sacrifice fly to hand the visitors what ultimately became a temporary lead. As Contreras walked back toward the dugout, he appeared to exchange some not-so-pleasant words with two individuals who were sporting Nationals jerseys:
CBS News
Phillies place Brandon Marsh on 10-day IL, claim outfielder off waivers from Blue Jays
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be without one of their trade deadline acquisitions for a little while. The Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain and claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Blue Jays. Additionally, the Phillies transferred...
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
Report: 2 fans banned from Nats Park after Contreras exchange
Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years following a verbal exchange with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. In a heated exchange, Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in...
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions
The Chicago Cubs (48-67) finish their 3-game series Wednesday against the Washington Nationals (39-79). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cubs vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Cubs lead 3-2 Mimicking Game...
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
Angels expect return of Mike Trout vs. Tigers
The Los Angeles Angels begin a 10-game road trip on Friday with the fourth-worst record in the American League. The
Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
Cubs Top Nationals in Nailbiter Finale
The Chicago Cubs fought a tightly won rubber match in the national's capital against the Washington Nationals Wednesday afternoon.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies CF Brandon Marsh leaves game vs. Reds with apparent knee injury
CINCINNATI (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent knee injury after attempting to make a play on a Jonathan India home run.Marsh collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park attempting to rob the home run in the third inning.Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer.Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters the team is awaiting the results of an MRI, but team doctors preliminarily believe it's a bone bruise. There's no word on his availability going forward at this time.Matt Vierling moved from left field to center field while infielder Nick Maton entered the game to play left field.It was Maton's first appearance in the outfield in the majors. Maton has played two games in center field in his professional career -- in 2021 in Triple A.Kyle Schwarber was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday because of a strained right calf. The Phillies hope to get Schwarber back on Friday.The Phillies ended up beating the Reds, 11-4, to earn their 10,000th win in franchise history.
FOX Sports
Padres start 4-game series against the Nationals
Washington Nationals (39-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-54, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (10-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -384, Nationals +298; over/under is 7...
NBC Sports
Abrams collects game-tying RBI single in extras for first Nats hit
CJ Abrams had already gotten a taste of the big leagues with the San Diego Padres earlier this season, but the Nationals called him up Monday to give him his first chance to show his new ballclub what kind of potential he brings to the field. The 21-year-old shortstop was...
FOX Sports
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
Yardbarker
Cubs Activate Brault, Option Espinoza on Wednesday
Brault spent the early portion of the season on the IL while rehabbing a tricep injury. However, he was activated roughly one month ago and pitched well before returning to the IL. The 30-year-old south paw has yet to allow a run in five appearances and 5.2 innings of work. He has yielded three walks and three hits while striking out five.
