ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Nationals ban two fans after exchange with Cubs' Willson Contreras

In the top of the 10th inning of the Tuesday evening game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals held at Nationals Park, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras delivered a sacrifice fly to hand the visitors what ultimately became a temporary lead. As Contreras walked back toward the dugout, he appeared to exchange some not-so-pleasant words with two individuals who were sporting Nationals jerseys:
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Mackenzie Gore
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America
CBS Philly

Phillies CF Brandon Marsh leaves game vs. Reds with apparent knee injury

CINCINNATI (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent knee injury after attempting to make a play on a Jonathan India home run.Marsh collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park attempting to rob the home run in the third inning.Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer.Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters the team is awaiting the results of an MRI, but team doctors preliminarily believe it's a bone bruise. There's no word on his availability going forward at this time.Matt Vierling moved from left field to center field while infielder Nick Maton entered the game to play left field.It was Maton's first appearance in the outfield in the majors. Maton has played two games in center field in his professional career -- in 2021 in Triple A.Kyle Schwarber was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday because of a strained right calf. The Phillies hope to get Schwarber back on Friday.The Phillies ended up beating the Reds, 11-4, to earn their 10,000th win in franchise history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Padres start 4-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (39-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-54, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (10-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -384, Nationals +298; over/under is 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cubs Activate Brault, Option Espinoza on Wednesday

Brault spent the early portion of the season on the IL while rehabbing a tricep injury. However, he was activated roughly one month ago and pitched well before returning to the IL. The 30-year-old south paw has yet to allow a run in five appearances and 5.2 innings of work. He has yielded three walks and three hits while striking out five.
CHICAGO, IL
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
324
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy