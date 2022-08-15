Read full article on original website
HPD: Officer rear-ended by another driver in southwest Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to a local hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday, police said. This happened at about 5 a.m. on South Post Oak just south of Highway 90 in southwest Houston. Police said they detained the driver...
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange. It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a...
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
Man charged in death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez identified as driver in shooting, court records say
HOUSTON — The suspect charged in the murder of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez made his first court appearance in this case Tuesday. Denzel Perkins was given a $200,000 bond after being charged with felony murder in the case. He was on an extended deferred adjudication, which is community supervision, for violating his felony possession of a weapon charge, court documents revealed.
fox4beaumont.com
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
Teenager indicted for deadly conduct after Fourth of July shooting left 1 injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was indicted Wednesday after he allegedly shot and injured another person on Independence Day. Perry Hill, 19, was indicted for deadly conduct, a third degree felony. On Monday, July 4, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., Beaumont Police officers were on a call for service...
HPD releases bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting in Missouri City area
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday released bodycam video showing the events leading up to officers from multiple agencies shooting a suspect who allegedly shot a Missouri City police officer. The incident started when officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, and other officers with the Missouri City...
Video shows child tumble out of moving car on I-69 feeder in southwest Houston
You can see an SUV taking a right turn. That's when the child rolled out onto the street, and the driver rushed out to scoop up the child.
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
'Happy to be alive' | Harris Co. constable deputy reunited with tow truck driver who saved her life
PASADENA, Texas — A wrecker driver who risked his own life to save a deputy constable who was trapped in a burning car was honored on Tuesday. It was an emotional reunion for the driver and deputy. On July 26 at 2 a.m., tow truck driver Richard Borgstrom was...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KSAT 12
Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston
HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in head-on collision between pick-up truck and car on SH-6 at US-90 in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man is dead and several others were injured in a major crash in Sugar Land Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and US-90, police say. It is unclear what caused the crash or how many cars were impacted,...
High-speed chase ends with car slamming into pole, killing the driver, police say
HOUSTON — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash in north Houston early Tuesday, according to police. This chase ended just before 1:30 a.m. on West Montgomery Road right off Ella Boulevard. Houston police said the chase started when officers spotted a red car driving with no headlights...
25-year-old woman arrested in killing of 21-year-old woman who died protecting baby
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused in the attack. Police say Miller hid between cars, then jumped out and fired on the victim as she was walking from the store with her baby.
49-Year-Old Man Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Galveston (Galveston, TX)
The Galveston Police Department stated that a man on a scooter was struck by a car on Sunday. The reported multi-vehicle accident that took place at an intersection near 53rd Street and Seawall Boulevard, on Avenue U.
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
FBI launches billboard campaign to find gunman who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson
HOUSTON — The FBI is hoping a new billboard campaign will help lead to the gunman who shot and killed a 5-year-old girl last month. The billboards with a photo of Khamaya Donelson include the FBI's $25,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest and conviction. Crime Stoppers...
