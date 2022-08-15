A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO