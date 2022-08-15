ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

KHOU

HPD: Officer rear-ended by another driver in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to a local hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday, police said. This happened at about 5 a.m. on South Post Oak just south of Highway 90 in southwest Houston. Police said they detained the driver...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man charged in death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez identified as driver in shooting, court records say

HOUSTON — The suspect charged in the murder of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez made his first court appearance in this case Tuesday. Denzel Perkins was given a $200,000 bond after being charged with felony murder in the case. He was on an extended deferred adjudication, which is community supervision, for violating his felony possession of a weapon charge, court documents revealed.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston

HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
Houston local news

