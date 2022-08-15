Read full article on original website
KTRE
District Accountability
Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. TEA releases 2022 accountability ratings. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and...
KTRE
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
KTRE
Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county.
KTRE
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer which is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. According to a press release, the company is Francis Innovation Operations. The release said Lufkin...
KTRE
Shelters At Capacity
KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks about Lufkin Economic Development Corporation approving a tax abatement for the business FIO to come to Lufkin. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts...
KTRE
Broadband Workshop Rusk Co
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KTRE
Sarah Seuss' Miracle Moment: A show for Longview artist in assisted living
The little monkey who ran away from a vehicle parked at a dollar store and then was run over by a car is now in a sanctuary and is still recovering. Take a look!. Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget.
KTRE
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county.
KTRE
Gregg County Broadband
The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand.
KTRE
Substandard Structures Demo
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KTRE
Hawkins leadership has sticker shock over cost of street resurfacing
The little monkey who ran away from a vehicle parked at a dollar store and then was run over by a car is now in a sanctuary and is still recovering. Take a look!. Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget.
KTRE
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KTRE
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Certain customers of Swift Water Supply in the Nacogdoches area are asked to boil their water for consumption until further notice. The notice is due to service interruption where the main 6-inch line broke on Highway 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
KTRE
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
KTRE
WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School water polo ready to make a splash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas UIL has now added water polo to its list of competitive sports. Nacogdoches High has since created teams for this first season, so the Nacogdoches dragons now have both a girls and boys team for water polo. Head coach Derek Theiss says practice only began...
KTRE
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays on US 59 near Lufkin
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of traffic delays on US Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 north of Lufkin. A log truck overturned in the Redland area Wednesday morning and traffic is delayed as only one lane is currently open. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution if in the area or to seek alternate routes.
KTRE
First day back to school in Anderson County
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KTRE
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The jury has declared Cody Roberts to be not guilty of capital murder in the 2018 shooting death of Trevor Lawson. Closing statements were made today in the capital murder trial for one of two suspects accused of a 2018 murder in Cherokee County. The capital...
KTRE
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
KTRE
Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy
A Texas Tech University Health Science Center pharmacist has received a patent for repurposing antipsychotic drugs to treat cancers. "I have seen a great improvement in my seasonal allergies.". Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas.
