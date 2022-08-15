ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

KTRE

District Accountability

Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer which is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. According to a press release, the company is Francis Innovation Operations. The release said Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Shelters At Capacity

KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks about Lufkin Economic Development Corporation approving a tax abatement for the business FIO to come to Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Broadband Workshop Rusk Co

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Gregg County Broadband

The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Substandard Structures Demo

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Certain customers of Swift Water Supply in the Nacogdoches area are asked to boil their water for consumption until further notice. The notice is due to service interruption where the main 6-inch line broke on Highway 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
RUSK, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School water polo ready to make a splash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas UIL has now added water polo to its list of competitive sports. Nacogdoches High has since created teams for this first season, so the Nacogdoches dragons now have both a girls and boys team for water polo. Head coach Derek Theiss says practice only began...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Log truck rollover causes traffic delays on US 59 near Lufkin

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of traffic delays on US Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 north of Lufkin. A log truck overturned in the Redland area Wednesday morning and traffic is delayed as only one lane is currently open. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution if in the area or to seek alternate routes.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

First day back to school in Anderson County

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy

A Texas Tech University Health Science Center pharmacist has received a patent for repurposing antipsychotic drugs to treat cancers.
LONGVIEW, TX

