Several law enforcement agencies say they are currently looking for a kidnapping suspect in the Shoals area. According to Muscle Shoals police, officers along with detectives from Florence police came to North American Lighting on Counts Drive at about 11 a.m. today. They were looking to serve an arrest warrant on charges of first degree kidnapping for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin , 26, of Florence.

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO