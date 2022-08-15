Read full article on original website
Middletown officials remain mum on response to reported hazing on football team
Six days after a report of hazing involving some members of the football team, officials from the Middletown Area School District on Wednesday gave no indication as to what action they will take in response. During a school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Chelton Hunter told the school community that...
After football team hazing report, Middletown names acting head coach
Rob Brodish is the acting head coach of the Middletown football program, the school’s athletic director Scott Govern told PennLive Thursday in an email. The announcement comes two days after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said at a school board meeting that an investigation into “the improper conduct of a select few members of the football team,” was expected to conclude by the end of the day Wednesday.
Mid-Penn Volleyball: A preseason look at the conference’s players and teams
Girls volleyball is the lone fall varsity sport that doesn’t require a heat acclimation week and doesn’t have to worry about what type of inclement weather Mother Nature is throwing around outdoors. The nets are up and volleyballs are flying in Mid-Penn Conference gymnasiums and here is a...
Harrisburg’s Amir Jones adds to his list of college offers
Amir Jones’ list of college offers doubled Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg senior told PennLive that Dartmouth entered the mix for his services. He also claims an offer from UConn. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder is a versatile athlete who...
Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. has big goals for senior year, but says memories already made matter most
Kyle Williams Jr. has big plans for this season, but when he hopped out of the shower the night before his senior season officially began, he said his mind didn’t go to the plays he and his teammates might make on the field. • Sign up for PennLive’s new...
