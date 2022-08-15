ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After football team hazing report, Middletown names acting head coach

Rob Brodish is the acting head coach of the Middletown football program, the school’s athletic director Scott Govern told PennLive Thursday in an email. The announcement comes two days after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said at a school board meeting that an investigation into “the improper conduct of a select few members of the football team,” was expected to conclude by the end of the day Wednesday.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
#Cumberland Valley#American Football
