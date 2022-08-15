ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

'Where’s this money going?' Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families

UVALDE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Alfred Garza III wakes up at around 11 a.m. most days and downs a can of Monster Energy drink. After a shower, he heads to a popular eatery here, El Herradero de Jalisco, and orders a fajita chicken salad. Then, he makes his way to his father’s mechanic shop, where he hangs out until evening.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
houstonpublicmedia.org

Challenges, updates on the Uvalde school shooting. What’s actually been done?

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. In this episode of Town Square, we focus on grief and healing, as we continue to learn what really happened during...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Shooting#Police#Behind Closed Doors
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Texas doctors discuss health concerns as kids head back to school

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Children’s Hospital hosted a back-to-school press conference over Zoom to address many concerns and questions parents have as their kids head back to the classroom. The main concerns doctors touched on were COVID-19, polio, monkeypox and mental health following the school shooting in Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy