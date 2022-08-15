Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD board discusses details of district police chief’s termination hearing
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board unanimously approved procedural rules for district police chief Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing and the district’s legal representation in closed session Monday night. The board did not give a date for the hearing during the meeting. When the board reconvened...
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
'Where’s this money going?' Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families
UVALDE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Alfred Garza III wakes up at around 11 a.m. most days and downs a can of Monster Energy drink. After a shower, he heads to a popular eatery here, El Herradero de Jalisco, and orders a fajita chicken salad. Then, he makes his way to his father’s mechanic shop, where he hangs out until evening.
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
Challenges, updates on the Uvalde school shooting. What’s actually been done?
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. In this episode of Town Square, we focus on grief and healing, as we continue to learn what really happened during...
After the Robb Elementary shooting, some Uvalde parents are choosing private or online education
UVALDE — Brianna Gonzales, fresh off her nursing shift, sat quietly alongside her two sons in Uvalde High School’s auditorium this past week as school district officials laid out for parents new safety measures for the upcoming school year. Gonzales has decided to keep her two sons, a...
Oklahoma mom goes viral with at-home active shooter drill with son using bulletproof backpack
Since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, nationwide attention has again turned to school safety with people placing an increased emphasis on active shooter drills. One mother took the initiative to supplement school drills with an at-home training and bulletproof backpack to prepare her son for the...
Former Robb Elementary students welcomed at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde, principal talks security upgrades
UVALDE, Texas — Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde opened its doors on Monday morning to more than 100 students, including children who once attended Robb Elementary. “Schools need to be beacons of hope,” said Joseph Olan, principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde. At least a...
Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road
An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Several Large Groups of Illegal Migrants Over the Weekend
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended multiple large groups of migrants over the past weekend, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. The U.S. Border Patrol categorizes groups of 100 or more as “large groups.” Del Rio Sector accounts for...
Texas doctors discuss health concerns as kids head back to school
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Children’s Hospital hosted a back-to-school press conference over Zoom to address many concerns and questions parents have as their kids head back to the classroom. The main concerns doctors touched on were COVID-19, polio, monkeypox and mental health following the school shooting in Uvalde.
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
Uvalde school officials incorrectly said there were no limits to enrollment in its virtual academy
Last week the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said any parent who wants to enroll their child in the district’s new virtual academy would be able to. But according to the Texas Education Agency, Uvalde CISD is still currently required to limit virtual instruction to 10%...
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
‘I feel really empty’: Annabell Rodriguez’s family speaks out nearly 3 months after Uvalde shooting
UVALDE – Nearly three months later, KSAT 12 is continuing to honor the victims killed inside Robb Elementary School. Annabell Rodriguez’s family welcomed us into their home to talk about the girl who they said had the biggest heart. “She would always do a lot of TikToks with...
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
'I want my daughter': Mother searching for missing daughter out of Lakehills
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — The Bandera County Sherriff's Office continues their search for 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins. She went missing on the evening of April 22. Her mother, Kristy Tompkins, said she was last seen walking along Park Road 37 in Lakehills, TX. Kristy said Jordan loved to hang out...
