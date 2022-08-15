Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Gov. JB Pritzker rallies with Democrats in Springfield on Governor’s Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) — Governor JB Pritzker rallied Democrats Wednesday at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield as the party looks ahead towards the November election. Party leaders focusing on the stark difference in values with Republicans, with abortion rights at the forefront. With just 82 days until the...
Republican Darren Bailey tries to unify party, says Pritzker is out of touch
CHICAGO — State Sen. Darren Bailey won the GOP nomination with the help of grassroots activists, and now he’s hard at work uniting Republicans. Bailey attended the Republican State Central Committee County Chairs meeting Thursday afternoon. Facing self-financing billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker, Bailey needs to fill up his campaign coffers. Overnight, he held a unity fundraiser […]
Michigan Governor's Race Could Cost $100 Million as Billionaire DeVos Family Spends Millions to Oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
'Lunatic fringe': Pritzker links Illinois GOP candidates with Trump during state fair appearance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Wearing a blue tie, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday predicted some new blue wins during Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. He predicted Democratic party victories this fall in suburban communities such as DuPage County, once a Republican stronghold. "You are turning DuPage into...
Governor’s Day at Illinois State Fair Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Local Democrats are in Springfield for “Governor’s Day” at the Illinois State Fair. The event kicked off at the Bank of Springfield Center, located at 1 Convention Center Plaza. The day started off with a brunch featuring speeches from several elected officials and nominees for the upcoming election. The Democratic faithful heard […]
wmay.com
Democrats Go On Attack Against GOP At Party Events In Springfield
Lots of strong words from Illinois Democrats directed toward Republicans as the party faithful held their annual gathering in Springfield Wednesday. The day’s political events coincided with Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. During a party brunch at the BOS Center, several speakers referred to, quote, “the cult of Trump,” and Governor JB Pritzker said Democrats will stand to protect the state from what he calls the “lunatic fringe” of the GOP.
KSDK
Man charged in Capitol riot re-emerged to rally early voters with Bailey campaign staff
So far, the FBI has charged 28 people from Illinois for alleged crimes at the Capitol on January 6th. One of them is Lawrence Ligas.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker and Illinois State Board of Education Announce $54 Million Increase in Early Childhood Education Funding
4,500 additional students will receive services made possible by a 10% block grant increase. Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today announced the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant as authorized by the Governor in the FY2023 state budget. The funds, which reflect a 10% increase in the overall Early Childhood Block Grant budget, will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,190 children who receive early childhood learning supports through state funded programs.
foxillinois.com
Illinois voters can now vote by mail permanently
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois officials are making voting more accessible just before the 2022 mid-term election. Election officials hope this program will increase voter participation in the upcoming and future elections. People who are registered to vote in Illinois now have the option to vote by mail permanently....
Illinois sisters plead guilty to their roles in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Trudy Castle, of Chicago, and Kimberly DiFrancesco, of Elmhurst, both pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They now face up to six months behind bars, although their sentence will be up to a judge. Both also agreed to pay $500 in restitution as part of their plea deals.The sisters admitted to joining the crowd that broke into the Capitol, disrupting a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results...
Eric Sorensen and Esther Joy King are running for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022
Eric Sorensen (D) and Esther Joy King (R) are running in the general election for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) is not running for re-election. Sorensen worked as a TV meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities area for nearly 20...
wmay.com
Before more gun control considered, lawmaker wants FOID card fixed
(The Center Square) – Before moving to ban certain types of weapons and gun parts in Illinois, some at the statehouse say gaps in the state’s Firearm Owner’s ID card need to be closed. During a committee hearing Wednesday, state lawmakers grilled the Illinois State Police over...
Governor’s Sale of Champions ties records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some of the best livestock in the state were auctioned off Tuesday evening at the Governor’s Sale of Champions. Livestock exhibitors compete for their animals to be named Grand Champion, and then are auctioned off for Ag Day at the state fair. The proceeds go partially to back to the exhibitor’s […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "For years, Social Security has been a sacred promise to people who've earned their retirement through..."
There are three junior tennis players from Sterling ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Brecken Peterson is the top ranked boy in the category...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
Americans Earning $200,000 Or More Have Fled These 10 Places
Affluent Americans have migrated away from some of the highest-taxed states since the Covid pandemic started — especially California and New York, a new analysis reveals. Looking at migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset ranked all 50 states plus the District of Columbia based on the net migration of households earning $200,000 or more.
wjbc.com
Gov. Pritzker rolls out a new program for seniors at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities,...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Illinois, Indiana Could be Part of ‘Extreme Heat Belt,' Impacted by 125-Degree Heat Indices Within 30 Years: Study
Both Illinois and Indiana could potentially be part of an “extreme heat belt” that could be impacted with heat indices of 125 degrees within the next 30 years due to climate change, according to a new study released this week. According to the national risk assessment compiled by...
