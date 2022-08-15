ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

nypressnews.com

Gov. JB Pritzker rallies with Democrats in Springfield on Governor’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) — Governor JB Pritzker rallied Democrats Wednesday at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield as the party looks ahead towards the November election. Party leaders focusing on the stark difference in values with Republicans, with abortion rights at the forefront. With just 82 days until the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

Republican Darren Bailey tries to unify party, says Pritzker is out of touch

CHICAGO — State Sen. Darren Bailey won the GOP nomination with the help of grassroots activists, and now he’s hard at work uniting Republicans. Bailey attended the Republican State Central Committee County Chairs meeting Thursday afternoon. Facing self-financing billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker, Bailey needs to fill up his campaign coffers. Overnight, he held a unity fundraiser […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Michigan Governor's Race Could Cost $100 Million as Billionaire DeVos Family Spends Millions to Oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN News

Governor’s Day at Illinois State Fair Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Local Democrats are in Springfield for “Governor’s Day” at the Illinois State Fair. The event kicked off at the Bank of Springfield Center, located at 1 Convention Center Plaza. The day started off with a brunch featuring speeches from several elected officials and nominees for the upcoming election. The Democratic faithful heard […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Democrats Go On Attack Against GOP At Party Events In Springfield

Lots of strong words from Illinois Democrats directed toward Republicans as the party faithful held their annual gathering in Springfield Wednesday. The day’s political events coincided with Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. During a party brunch at the BOS Center, several speakers referred to, quote, “the cult of Trump,” and Governor JB Pritzker said Democrats will stand to protect the state from what he calls the “lunatic fringe” of the GOP.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker and Illinois State Board of Education Announce $54 Million Increase in Early Childhood Education Funding

4,500 additional students will receive services made possible by a 10% block grant increase. Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today announced the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant as authorized by the Governor in the FY2023 state budget. The funds, which reflect a 10% increase in the overall Early Childhood Block Grant budget, will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,190 children who receive early childhood learning supports through state funded programs.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois voters can now vote by mail permanently

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois officials are making voting more accessible just before the 2022 mid-term election. Election officials hope this program will increase voter participation in the upcoming and future elections. People who are registered to vote in Illinois now have the option to vote by mail permanently....
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois sisters plead guilty to their roles in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Trudy Castle, of Chicago, and Kimberly DiFrancesco, of Elmhurst, both pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They now face up to six months behind bars, although their sentence will be up to a judge. Both also agreed to pay $500 in restitution as part of their plea deals.The sisters admitted to joining the crowd that broke into the Capitol, disrupting a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results...
ELMHURST, IL
WCIA

Governor’s Sale of Champions ties records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some of the best livestock in the state were auctioned off Tuesday evening at the Governor’s Sale of Champions. Livestock exhibitors compete for their animals to be named Grand Champion, and then are auctioned off for Ag Day at the state fair. The proceeds go partially to back to the exhibitor’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

Americans Earning $200,000 Or More Have Fled These 10 Places

Affluent Americans have migrated away from some of the highest-taxed states since the Covid pandemic started — especially California and New York, a new analysis reveals. Looking at migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset ranked all 50 states plus the District of Columbia based on the net migration of households earning $200,000 or more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gov. Pritzker rolls out a new program for seniors at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities,...
thecentersquare.com

Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
