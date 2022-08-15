ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Jin Get a Cooking Lesson From a Celebrity Chef & Make a BTS-Themed Dish

By Starr Bowenbank
 2 days ago

Jin is using his time off from BTS ‘ group activities to get back into the kitchen.

On Saturday, the K-pop singer put his chef skills to the test in a recently shared vlog of him learning how to cook alongside celebrity chef and South Korean television personality Lee Yeon-bok.

In the video, Jin learns how to make menbosha, a dim sum dish that consists of minced shrimp or prawn between two fried pieces of bread. But instead of making it in its usual shape, Jin had an idea of what he wanted the menbosha to look like.

“Can I make a menbosha in this shape?” Jin asks the master chef, showing him an image of BTS ’ angular logo, to which Yeon-bok simply replied, “Yes.”

After preparing the bread, Jin got to work by frying it in oil with the help of chopsticks but sadly left it in too long, which resulted in the surface of the menbosha getting burnt. Yeon-bok thankfully stepped in to help and scraped off the extra burnt parts with the sharp edge of a knife.

After Yeon-bok and Jin finished preparing the meal, the pair sat down at a table and enjoyed it with a glass of red wine. The BTS members enjoyed his cooking and told the master chef, “I’m sorry to say this to you, but I think it’s a bit better than your restaurants. Am I talented or is it because I had you beside me?”

Jin’s lesson isn’t the first time BTS has made a foray into cooking. The K-pop group is scheduled to release the BTS RECIPE BOOK: Book of Tasty Stories , which will feature recipes like kimchi fried rice, scorched rice crackers, sugar-filled griddlecakes and more that Jin, Jung Kook, RM, V, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope use when they cook. The cookbook costs $28 per copy and is available for pre-order now; the book will start shipping between mid- to late November.

“We hope that you will enjoy every moment as you follow the steps of these recipes, imagining the conversations and feelings of BTS when they were making these dishes,” the back cover of the cookbook reads.

Watch Jin’s cooking lesson below.

