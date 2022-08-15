ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 4

Natchez Miss
2d ago

What is baffling is ppl driving around with large amounts of drugs in their vehicle and they have no license, expired registration, talking and texting, speeding, fail to use turn signals and wonder why they get caught.Dummies.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Suspects arrested in killing of cab driver in Queens

NEW YORK - Two suspects were in police custody on Thursday in connection with killing of a taxi driver in Queens last weekend, the NYPD said. Charges against the men are pending, New York City police said. The New York Post reported that the men surrendered at the 101st Precinct late Wednesday night.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Flushing, NY
City
Ridgefield, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Interstate 95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Man accused of brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street

NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy