Natchez Miss
2d ago
What is baffling is ppl driving around with large amounts of drugs in their vehicle and they have no license, expired registration, talking and texting, speeding, fail to use turn signals and wonder why they get caught.Dummies.
fox5ny.com
Suspects arrested in killing of cab driver in Queens
NEW YORK - Two suspects were in police custody on Thursday in connection with killing of a taxi driver in Queens last weekend, the NYPD said. Charges against the men are pending, New York City police said. The New York Post reported that the men surrendered at the 101st Precinct late Wednesday night.
1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
Shop owner victimized in alleged S.I. extortion plot reportedly says he regrets not going to police sooner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local entrepreneur who federal authorities say was put through “hell” in an alleged, weeks-long extortion plot by a crew of young men on the borough’s North Shore is speaking out publicly about the ordeal, while his once-buzzing shop sits vacant. The...
insideedition.com
New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Having 420 Pounds of Marijuana in His Car During Traffic Stop, Cops Say
A New York City man was arrested after 420 pounds of pot was allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop, authorities said. Li Fan Feng, 20, of Queens, was pulled over for speeding last week on Interstate 95 in New Jersey, prosecutors said, and was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
3 charged when Jersey City police bust up drug sale; gun recovered: authorities
Three people were arrested Monday when a Jersey City Police Department Street Crime Unit broke up drugs sales in a high-crime area of the city. The arrests were made in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue, at 8:44 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. When...
Police: Man shot in Dyker Heights over $30K debt
Police are trying to track down a man who they say shot at another man in Dyker Heights Monday.
Authorities: Man had around 420 pounds of marijuana in vehicle during I-95 traffic stop
Authorities have arrested a man from New York City after investigators say they found around 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
Bayonne police officer charged in Bayonne Bridge toll evasion scam, sources say
A Bayonne police officer used a mechanical device to conceal his license plate to avoid paying tolls at the Bayonne Bridge, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed for The Jersey Journal. Jeffrey Veloz, who joined the police force in 2019, was arrested last week and issued a summons and released, a...
ON THE LOOSE: Female detainee walks out of Bronx police station
The 33-year-old woman walked out the front door of the 44th Precinct stationhouse around 8:15 p.m. She was uncuffed at the time. Police said she’d been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.
NYC man, 31, caught hauling 1,000 bricks of fentanyl upstate headed to federal prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man from the Bronx pleaded guilty Wednesday to delivering more than 1,000 bricks of fentanyl to Syracuse, federal prosecutors said. Marvin Antonio Lantigua, 31, agreed to deliver $75,000 worth of fentanyl in November 2021, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
Man Threatened Bronx Store Clerk During Robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are seeking to identify a man...
NYPD gun crime crackdown: 57 arrested, 46 illegal guns confiscated
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data. However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, […]
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
fox5ny.com
Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
fox5ny.com
Video: Man accused of brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street
NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
NBC New York
Diner Charged With Attempted Murder in Unprovoked, Skull-Cracking Knockout Punch on NYC Street
A 52-year-old restaurant patron was brutally beaten by another diner who followed him outside the eatery, put on a pair of gloves and punched him in the face in a wordless attack before walking back inside, authorities say. The NYPD said Wednesday a 55-year-old Bronx man, Van Phu Bui, had...
Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
NBC New York
Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops
A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
