Alicia Keys celebrates concert with late-night skating afterparty

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
 3 days ago

Add Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz to the list of celebs — including Madonna — who’re hitting Manhattan’s booming roller disco rinks.

The couple rented out the rink at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center for a late-night afterparty to celebrate Keys’ sold-out concert on Friday night.

“We just finished the show at Radio City. It was such a vibe. The energy back home in New York feels so good. It’s 12:00. The zone is the zone,” Keys said in a video to her fans before she hit the rink.

Rapper Fivio Foreign joined Keys onstage earlier in the night, and one concertgoer even got down on one knee to propose during the show.

Keys described the night — and proposal — at Radio City as “legendary.”

“This is how good it feels to come home,” she wrote.

Keys spent most of the evening, dancing and rollerskating with her husband Swizz Beatz (not pictured).
At the afterparty, she was joined by a hometown crew including her mother, Terria Joseph, her brother, Cole Cook, husband Beatz and their combined children, who were all spotted skating with mom and dad.

Keys and Swizz Beatz even busted a few moves on the skating rink, according to spies.

Keys performed a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall before she hit the rink.
“Everyone was in a great mood. They were definitely in their zone, dancing in skates and laughing,” a source told Page Six.

Guests noshed on pizza washed down with pricey Armand de Brignac, which was flowing. Pals included Meek Mills, Kehinde Wiley, Tevin Campbell, Busta Rhymes, Robert Verdi, artist Paul Gerben and Fox 5’s newest anchor, Tashanea Whitlow.

In 2018, Swizz surprised Keys with a roller skating party at Tao Downtown for her birthday.
This isn’t the first time that the couple has showed off their roller skating skills in town. In 2018, Swizz converted Tao Downtown into a skating rink and surprised the singer with a “Wu-Tang theme” birthday bash.

Talk about goals! Skate on.

