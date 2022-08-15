CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department issued a release Wednesday searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a reported rape in Over-the-Rhine. According to the release, on Aug. 13 at 4:53 a.m. officers and fire personnel responded to the 200-block of E. Clifton Avenue for a reported rape. The victim said a firearm was used in the incident.

