Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Breaking Down All the Rules at the Little League World Series

Breaking down all the rules at the Little League World Series 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With 20 teams in the running this year, the 2022 Little League World Series is about to take Williamsport by storm. That’s right – 10 U.S. teams and 10 international teams will...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yardbarker

ESPN adds Robert Griffin III as analyst to ‘Monday Night Countdown’

RG3 will replace Randy Moss on the show. Moss made the decision not to continue on the Monday night show, which requires traveling to the location of each game. Griffin began working as an analyst at ESPN last year and has already become prominently featured on air. The 32-year-old last played in the NFL in the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
The Spun

Davis Mills Ready To 'Shock' World: NFL Fans React

There aren't many people out there that expect the Houston Texans to make noise this upcoming season. That being said, second-year quarterback Davis Mills is ready to prove those doubters wrong. During an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Mills expressed a lot of confidence in this year's team.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Maryland AD Damon Evans: "Landmark day" as Big Ten announces new media rights deal

The Big Ten officially announced a new media rights deal that brings new television companies into the conference’s umbrella through 2030, per release. Under the new deal that spans from 2023-2030, FOX, CBS, NBC and NBC’s streaming service Peacock will have exclusive rights to Big Ten Conference events as part of a seven-year deal worth between $7 billion and $8 billion, per reports. The deal also includes escalators that would allow the total amount to swell up to nearly $10 million with further Big Ten expansion.
SPORTS

