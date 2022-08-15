Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 TimesTom HandyWashington, DC
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroadAnita DurairajWashington, DC
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
Opinion: Couy Griffin—The Leader of Cowboys for Trump—Has Been Called the Leader of a January 6 Mob during a TrialDaniella CressmanOtero County, NM
Related
Washington Commanders get permission to open a sportsbook at FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders are going to jump head first into the sports betting world after getting awarded a license to
Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Legend Joe Theismann Mentoring Chase Young
More developments, and a legendary visitor, at Washington Commanders practice Wednesday.
NBC Washington
Breaking Down All the Rules at the Little League World Series
Breaking down all the rules at the Little League World Series 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With 20 teams in the running this year, the 2022 Little League World Series is about to take Williamsport by storm. That’s right – 10 U.S. teams and 10 international teams will...
Yardbarker
ESPN adds Robert Griffin III as analyst to ‘Monday Night Countdown’
RG3 will replace Randy Moss on the show. Moss made the decision not to continue on the Monday night show, which requires traveling to the location of each game. Griffin began working as an analyst at ESPN last year and has already become prominently featured on air. The 32-year-old last played in the NFL in the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis Mills Ready To 'Shock' World: NFL Fans React
There aren't many people out there that expect the Houston Texans to make noise this upcoming season. That being said, second-year quarterback Davis Mills is ready to prove those doubters wrong. During an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Mills expressed a lot of confidence in this year's team.
NBC Washington
Former Potomac High School Basketball Player Killed by Train in North Carolina
A Virginia family is mourning the loss of Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore, who was killed this week in a North Carolina train crash, school officials said. Honore was a freshman at Wingate University in Charlotte. He was set to play on the men's basketball team this fall. He...
ESPN
Washington Commanders' Jack Del Rio sticking to football questions after $100K fine
ASHBURN, Va. -- The last time that Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio answered questions from the media, it resulted in a $100,000 fine. This time, it resulted in him deflecting all questions about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and sticking to football. Del Rio, who on June...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Maryland AD Damon Evans: "Landmark day" as Big Ten announces new media rights deal
The Big Ten officially announced a new media rights deal that brings new television companies into the conference’s umbrella through 2030, per release. Under the new deal that spans from 2023-2030, FOX, CBS, NBC and NBC’s streaming service Peacock will have exclusive rights to Big Ten Conference events as part of a seven-year deal worth between $7 billion and $8 billion, per reports. The deal also includes escalators that would allow the total amount to swell up to nearly $10 million with further Big Ten expansion.
Comments / 0