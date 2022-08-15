The Big Ten officially announced a new media rights deal that brings new television companies into the conference’s umbrella through 2030, per release. Under the new deal that spans from 2023-2030, FOX, CBS, NBC and NBC’s streaming service Peacock will have exclusive rights to Big Ten Conference events as part of a seven-year deal worth between $7 billion and $8 billion, per reports. The deal also includes escalators that would allow the total amount to swell up to nearly $10 million with further Big Ten expansion.

SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO