Food Safety

Over 5,700 cases of Capri Sun juice pouches recalled due to possible cleaning solution contamination

By Jaz Garner
 3 days ago

More than 5,700 cases of Capri Sun's wild cherry flavored juice pouches are being voluntarily recalled due to possible contamination with cleaning solution, Kraft Heinz announced Monday.

"Diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," the company said in a statement, adding that only specific wild cherry flavored Capri Sun products were affected.

Kraft Heinz said it discovered the problem after receiving "several consumer complaints" about the taste.

The affected items all have a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023. The manufacturer code on the individual pouches is between 0733-0900 and the manufacturer code on the cartons the pouches are sold in is between 0733-1000, the company said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsAwT_0hIJkBjQ00
Capri Sun Wild Cherry recalled due to possible cleaning solution contamination Kraft Heinz

Customers who purchased items that fit these criteria can return them to the store where they were purchased.

#Juice#Sun Products#Food Processing#Kraft Heinz#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Capri Sun
