Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Cracks NFL Top 100 Players List

By Connor Zimmerlee
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYbwo_0hIJk1zP00

Diggs' continued success with the Seahawks sees him continue to rise in the NFL top 100.

As the Seattle Seahawks embark on a rebuild in the post Russell Wilson era, they have at least one position on defense locked down for the foreseeable future.

The safety position for the Seahawks is one of the better safety tandems in the NFL with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Since Diggs' arrival to the Seahawks from the Detroit Lions in a trade, he has helped give the Seahawks a new identity .

Last season for the Seahawks, Diggs would rack up 94 total tackles, 66 of which were solo. He would also flash his ability to ballhawk away, bringing in five interceptions in 17 games played.

As a result of his successful 2021 season, Diggs finds himself once again cracking the NFL's top 100 player list, even moving up five spots from No. 77 overall last season to No. 72 ahead of this season.

72. Quandre Diggs - Seattle Seahawks S

The first member of last year’s Top 100 thus far to improve upon his ranking in the 2022 list, Diggs has taken his game to a new level since being shipped midseason to Seattle as a casualty of Detroit’s Matt Patricia era. A Pro Bowler in each of his two full seasons with the Seahawks, the safety has meshed seamlessly with fellow trade acquisition Jamal Adams. Diggs will look to fully bounce back from injury in the coming season after suffering a dislocated ankle and broken fibula in Week 18 of last year.

There is no telling how the season will go for the Seahawks as they move forward with a rebuild and a new identity as team. However, with Diggs patrolling the secondary, Seattle can have confidence in the fact they have two premier safeties for the foreseeable future to count on defensively.

